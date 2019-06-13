Log in
TARGET CORPORATION

Target Corporation : Announces 3.1 Percent Dividend Increase

06/13/2019 | 08:01am EDT

MINNEAPOLIS, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declared a quarterly dividend of 66 cents per common share, a 3.1% increase from the prior quarterly dividend of 64 cents.  The dividend is payable Sept. 10, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business August 21, 2019.  The 3rd quarter dividend will be the company's 208th consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held.  With the increase announced today, 2019 is expected to be the 48th consecutive year in which Target has increased its annual dividend.

About Target
Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,800 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or for more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/target-corporation-announces-3-1-percent-dividend-increase-300866513.html

SOURCE Target Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
