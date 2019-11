Target : Dividend Payment History 0 11/20/2019 | 07:46am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Dividend Payment History Cash Dividend Quarterly Annual Dividend Fiscal Dividend Quarter Record Date Payable Date Dividend/ Per Share Reflecting Reflecting all Year Stock Split (as paid) all Splits Splits 2019 3 August 21, 2019 September 10, 2019 Cash $0.66 $0.6600 2019 2 May 15, 2019 June 10, 2019 Cash $0.64 $0.6400 2019 1 February 20, 2019 March 10, 2019 Cash $0.64 $0.6400 2018 4 November 21, 2018 December 10, 2018 Cash $0.64 $0.6400 $2.5200 2018 3 August 15, 2018 September 10, 2018 Cash $0.64 $0.6400 2018 2 May 16, 2018 June 10, 2018 Cash $0.62 $0.6200 2018 1 February 21, 2018 March 10, 2018 Cash $0.62 $0.6200 2017 4 November 15, 2017 December 10, 2017 Cash $0.62 $0.6200 $2.4400 2017 3 August 16, 2017 September 10, 2017 Cash $0.62 $0.6200 2017 2 May 17, 2017 June 10, 2017 Cash $0.60 $0.6000 2017 1 February 15, 2017 March 10, 2017 Cash $0.60 $0.6000 2016 4 November 16, 2016 December 10, 2016 Cash $0.60 $0.6000 $2.3200 2016 3 August 17, 2016 September 10, 2016 Cash $0.60 $0.6000 2016 2 May 18, 2016 June 10, 2016 Cash $0.56 $0.5600 2016 1 February 17, 2016 March 10, 2016 Cash $0.56 $0.5600 2015 4 November 18, 2015 December 10, 2015 Cash $0.56 $0.5600 $2.1600 2015 3 August 19, 2015 September 10, 2015 Cash $0.56 $0.5600 2015 2 May 20, 2015 June 10, 2015 Cash $0.52 $0.5200 2015 1 February 18, 2015 March 10, 2015 Cash $0.52 $0.5200 2014 4 November 19, 2014 December 10, 2014 Cash $0.52 $0.5200 $1.9000 2014 3 August 20, 2014 September 10, 2014 Cash $0.52 $0.5200 2014 2 May 21, 2014 June 10, 2014 Cash $0.43 $0.4300 2014 1 February 19, 2014 March 10, 2014 Cash $0.43 $0.4300 2013 4 November 20, 2013 December 10, 2013 Cash $0.43 $0.4300 $1.5800 2013 3 August 21, 2013 September 10, 2013 Cash $0.43 $0.4300 2013 2 May 15, 2013 June 10, 2013 Cash $0.36 $0.3600 2013 1 February 13, 2013 March 10, 2013 Cash $0.36 $0.3600 2012 4 November 21, 2012 December 10, 2012 Cash $0.36 $0.3600 $1.3200 2012 3 August 15, 2012 September 10, 2012 Cash $0.36 $0.3600 2012 2 May 16, 2012 June 10, 2012 Cash $0.30 $0.3000 2012 1 February 15, 2012 March 10, 2012 Cash $0.30 $0.3000 2011 4 November 16, 2011 December 10, 2011 Cash $0.30 $0.3000 $1.1000 2011 3 August 18, 2011 September 10, 2011 Cash $0.30 $0.3000 2011 2 May 18, 2011 June 10, 2011 Cash $0.25 $0.2500 2011 1 February 16, 2011 March 10, 2011 Cash $0.25 $0.2500 2010 4 November 20, 2010 December 10, 2010 Cash $0.25 $0.2500 $0.8400 2010 3 August 20, 2010 September 10, 2010 Cash $0.25 $0.2500 2010 2 May 20, 2010 June 10, 2010 Cash $0.17 $0.1700 2010 1 February 20, 2010 March 10, 2010 Cash $0.17 $0.1700 Continued Last Updated: 11/20/2019 Dividend Payment History Cash Dividend Quarterly Annual Dividend Fiscal Dividend Quarter Record Date Payable Date Dividend/ Per Share Reflecting Reflecting all Year Stock Split (as paid) all Splits Splits 2009 4 November 20, 2009 December 10, 2009 Cash $0.17 $0.1700 $0.6600 2009 3 August 20, 2009 September 10, 2009 Cash $0.17 $0.1700 2009 2 May 20, 2009 June 10, 2009 Cash $0.16 $0.1600 2009 1 February 20, 2009 March 10, 2009 Cash $0.16 $0.1600 2008 4 November 20, 2008 December 10, 2008 Cash $0.16 $0.1600 $0.6000 2008 3 August 20, 2008 September 10, 2008 Cash $0.16 $0.1600 2008 2 May 20, 2008 June 10, 2008 Cash $0.14 $0.1400 2008 1 February 20, 2008 March 10, 2008 Cash $0.14 $0.1400 2007 4 November 20, 2007 December 10, 2007 Cash $0.14 $0.1400 $0.5200 2007 3 August 20, 2007 September 10, 2007 Cash $0.14 $0.1400 2007 2 May 20, 2007 June 10, 2007 Cash $0.12 $0.1200 2007 1 February 20, 2007 March 10, 2007 Cash $0.12 $0.1200 2006 4 November 20, 2006 December 10, 2006 Cash $0.12 $0.1200 $0.4400 2006 3 August 20, 2006 September 10, 2006 Cash $0.12 $0.1200 2006 2 May 20, 2006 June 10, 2006 Cash $0.10 $0.1000 2006 1 February 20, 2006 March 10, 2006 Cash $0.10 $0.1000 2005 4 November 20, 2005 December 10, 2005 Cash $0.10 $0.1000 $0.3600 2005 3 August 20, 2005 September 10, 2005 Cash $0.10 $0.1000 2005 2 May 20, 2005 June 10, 2005 Cash $0.08 $0.0800 2005 1 February 20, 2005 March 10, 2005 Cash $0.08 $0.0800 2004 4 November 20, 2004 December 10, 2004 Cash $0.08 $0.0800 $0.3000 2004 3 August 20, 2004 September 10, 2004 Cash $0.08 $0.0800 2004 2 May 20, 2004 June 10, 2004 Cash $0.07 $0.0700 2004 1 February 20, 2004 March 10, 2004 Cash $0.07 $0.0700 2003 4 November 20, 2003 December 10, 2003 Cash $0.07 $0.0700 $0.2600 2003 3 August 20, 2003 September 10, 2003 Cash $0.07 $0.0700 2003 2 May 20, 2003 June 10, 2003 Cash $0.06 $0.0600 2003 1 February 20, 2003 March 10, 2003 Cash $0.06 $0.0600 2002 4 November 20, 2002 December 10, 2002 Cash $0.06 $0.0600 $0.2400 2002 3 August 20, 2002 September 10, 2002 Cash $0.06 $0.0600 2002 2 May 20, 2002 June 10, 2002 Cash $0.06 $0.0600 2002 1 February 20, 2002 March 10, 2002 Cash $0.06 $0.0600 2001 4 November 20, 2001 December 10, 2001 Cash $0.06 $0.0550 $0.2200 2001 3 August 20, 2001 September 10, 2001 Cash $0.06 $0.0550 2001 2 May 20, 2001 June 10, 2001 Cash $0.06 $0.0550 2001 1 February 20, 2001 March 10, 2001 Cash $0.06 $0.0550 2000 4 November 20, 2000 December 10, 2000 Cash $0.06 $0.0550 $0.2100 2000 3 August 20, 2000 September 10, 2000 Cash $0.06 $0.0550 STOCK SPLIT June 30, 2000 July 19, 2000 Stock Split 2 for 1 2 for 1 2000 2 May 20, 2000 June 10, 2000 Cash $0.10 $0.0500 2000 1 February 20, 2000 March 10, 2000 Cash $0.10 $0.0500 Continued Last Updated: 11/20/2019 Dividend Payment History Cash Dividend Quarterly Annual Dividend Fiscal Dividend Quarter Record Date Payable Date Dividend/ Per Share Reflecting Reflecting all Year Stock Split (as paid) all Splits Splits 1999 4 November 20, 1999 December 10, 1999 Cash $0.10 $0.0500 $0.2000 1999 3 August 20, 1999 September 10, 1999 Cash $0.10 $0.0500 1999 2 May 20, 1999 June 10, 1999 Cash $0.10 $0.0500 1999 1 February 20, 1999 March 10, 1999 Cash $0.10 $0.0500 1998 4 November 20, 1998 December 10, 1998 Cash $0.09 $0.0450 $0.1800 1998 3 August 20, 1998 September 10, 1998 Cash $0.09 $0.0450 1998 2 May 20, 1998 June 10, 1998 Cash $0.09 $0.0450 STOCK SPLIT April 10, 1998 April 30, 1998 Stock Split 2 for 1 2 for 1 1998 1 February 20, 1998 March 10, 1998 Cash $0.18 $0.0450 1997 4 November 20, 1997 December 10, 1997 Cash $0.18 $0.0450 $0.1650 1997 3 August 20, 1997 September 10, 1997 Cash $0.16 $0.0400 1997 2 May 20, 1997 June 10, 1997 Cash $0.16 $0.0400 1997 1 February 20, 1997 March 10, 1997 Cash $0.16 $0.0400 1996 4 November 20, 1996 December 10, 1996 Cash $0.16 $0.0400 $0.1533 1996 3 August 20, 1996 September 10, 1996 Cash $0.16 $0.0400 STOCK SPLIT June 28, 1996 July 17, 1996 Stock Split 3 for 1 3 for 1 1996 2 May 20, 1996 June 10, 1996 Cash $0.44 $0.0367 1996 1 February 20, 1996 March 10, 1996 Cash $0.44 $0.0367 1995 4 November 20, 1995 December 10, 1995 Cash $0.44 $0.0367 $0.1450 1995 3 August 20, 1995 September 10, 1995 Cash $0.44 $0.0367 1995 2 May 20, 1995 June 10, 1995 Cash $0.44 $0.0367 1995 1 February 20, 1995 March 10, 1995 Cash $0.42 $0.0350 1994 4 November 20, 1994 December 10, 1994 Cash $0.42 $0.0350 $0.1400 1994 3 August 20, 1994 September 10, 1994 Cash $0.42 $0.0350 1994 2 May 20, 1994 June 10, 1994 Cash $0.42 $0.0350 1994 1 February 20, 1994 March 10, 1994 Cash $0.42 $0.0350 1993 4 November 20, 1993 December 10, 1993 Cash $0.40 $0.0333 $0.1333 1993 3 August 20, 1993 September 10, 1993 Cash $0.40 $0.0333 1993 2 May 20, 1993 June 10, 1993 Cash $0.40 $0.0333 1993 1 February 20, 1993 March 10, 1993 Cash $0.40 $0.0333 1992 4 November 20, 1992 December 10, 1992 Cash $0.38 $0.0317 $0.1267 1992 3 August 20, 1992 September 10, 1992 Cash $0.38 $0.0317 1992 2 May 20, 1992 June 10, 1992 Cash $0.38 $0.0317 1992 1 February 20, 1992 March 10, 1992 Cash $0.38 $0.0317 1991 4 November 20, 1991 December 10, 1991 Cash $0.36 $0.0300 $0.1200 1991 3 August 20, 1991 September 10, 1991 Cash $0.36 $0.0300 1991 2 May 20, 1991 June 10, 1991 Cash $0.36 $0.0300 1991 1 February 20, 1991 March 8, 1991 Cash $0.36 $0.0300 1990 4 November 20, 1990 December 10, 1990 Cash $0.33 $0.0275 $0.1100 1990 3 August 20, 1990 September 10, 1990 Cash $0.33 $0.0275 1990 2 May 18, 1990 June 8, 1990 Cash $0.33 $0.0275 1990 1 February 20, 1990 March 9, 1990 Cash $0.33 $0.0275 Continued Last Updated: 11/20/2019 Dividend Payment History Cash Dividend Quarterly Annual Dividend Fiscal Dividend Quarter Record Date Payable Date Dividend/ Per Share Reflecting Reflecting all Year Stock Split (as paid) all Splits Splits 1989 4 November 20, 1989 December 8, 1989 Cash $0.28 $0.0233 $0.0933 1989 3 August 18, 1989 September 8, 1989 Cash $0.28 $0.0233 1989 2 May 19, 1989 June 9, 1989 Cash $0.28 $0.0233 1989 1 February 20, 1989 March 10, 1989 Cash $0.28 $0.0233 1988 4 November 18, 1988 December 10, 1988 Cash $0.26 $0.0213 $0.0850 1988 3 August 19, 1988 September 10, 1988 Cash $0.26 $0.0213 1988 2 May 20, 1988 June 10, 1988 Cash $0.26 $0.0213 1988 1 February 19, 1988 March 10, 1988 Cash $0.26 $0.0213 1987 4 November 20, 1987 December 10, 1987 Cash $0.23 $0.0192 $0.0767 1987 3 August 20, 1987 September 10, 1987 Cash $0.23 $0.0192 1987 2 May 20, 1987 June 10, 1987 Cash $0.23 $0.0192 1987 1 February 20, 1987 March 10, 1987 Cash $0.23 $0.0192 1986 4 November 20, 1986 December 10, 1986 Cash $0.21 $0.0175 $0.0700 1986 3 August 20, 1986 September 10, 1986 Cash $0.21 $0.0175 1986 2 May 20, 1986 June 10, 1986 Cash $0.21 $0.0175 1986 1 February 25, 1986 March 10, 1986 Cash $0.21 $0.0175 1985 4 November 20, 1985 December 10, 1985 Cash $0.21 $0.0171 $0.0633 1985 3 August 20, 1985 September 10, 1985 Cash $0.19 $0.0154 1985 2 May 20, 1985 June 10, 1985 Cash $0.19 $0.0154 1985 1 February 20, 1985 March 8, 1985 Cash $0.19 $0.0154 1984 4 November 20, 1984 December 10, 1984 Cash $0.19 $0.0154 $0.0560 1984 3 August 20, 1984 September 10, 1984 Cash $0.16 $0.0135 1984 2 May 18, 1984 June 8, 1984 Cash $0.16 $0.0135 1984 1 February 20, 1984 March 9, 1984 Cash $0.16 $0.0135 1983 4 November 18, 1983 December 9, 1983 Cash $0.16 $0.0135 $0.0510 1983 3 August 19, 1983 September 9, 1983 Cash $0.15 $0.0125 STOCK SPLIT June 30, 1983 July 22, 1983 Stock Split 2 for 1 1983 2 May 20, 1983 June 10, 1983 Cash $0.30 $0.0125 1983 1 February 18, 1983 March 10, 1983 Cash $0.30 $0.0125 1982 4 November 19, 1982 December 10, 1982 Cash $0.30 $0.0125 $0.0469 1982 3 August 20, 1982 September 10, 1982 Cash $0.28 $0.0115 1982 2 May 20, 1982 June 10, 1982 Cash $0.28 $0.0115 1982 1 February 19, 1982 March 10, 1982 Cash $0.28 $0.0115 1981 4 November 6, 1981 December 10, 1981 Cash $0.28 $0.0115 $0.0427 STOCK SPLIT November 6, 1981 November 30, 1981 Stock Split 2 for 1 2 for 1 1981 3 August 20, 1981 September 10, 1981 Cash $0.50 $0.0104 1981 2 May 20, 1981 June 10, 1981 Cash $0.50 $0.0104 1981 1 February 20, 1981 March 10, 1981 Cash $0.50 $0.0104 1980 4 November 20, 1980 December 10, 1980 Cash $0.50 $0.0104 $0.0385 1980 3 August 20, 1980 September 10, 1980 Cash $0.45 $0.0094 1980 2 May 20, 1980 June 10, 1980 Cash $0.45 $0.0094 1980 1 February 20, 1980 March 10, 1980 Cash $0.45 $0.0094 Continued Last Updated: 11/20/2019 Dividend Payment History Cash Dividend Quarterly Annual Dividend Fiscal Dividend Quarter Record Date Payable Date Dividend/ Per Share Reflecting Reflecting all Year Stock Split (as paid) all Splits Splits 1979 4 November 20, 1979 December 10, 1979 Cash $0.45 $0.0094 $0.0344 1979 3 August 20, 1979 September 10, 1979 Cash $0.40 $0.0083 1979 2 May 18, 1979 June 8, 1979 Cash $0.40 $0.0083 1979 1 February 20, 1979 March 9, 1979 Cash $0.40 $0.0083 1978 4 November 20, 1978 December 8, 1978 Cash $0.40 $0.0083 $0.0302 1978 3 August 18, 1978 September 8, 1978 Cash $0.35 $0.0073 1978 2 May 19, 1978 June 9, 1978 Cash $0.35 $0.0073 1978 1 February 20, 1978 March 10, 1978 Cash $0.35 $0.0073 1977 4 November 18, 1977 December 9, 1977 Cash $0.35 $0.0073 $0.0260 1977 3 August 19, 1977 September 9, 1977 Cash $0.30 $0.0063 1977 2 May 20, 1977 June 10, 1977 Cash $0.30 $0.0063 1977 1 February 18, 1977 March 10, 1977 Cash $0.30 $0.0063 1976 4 November 19, 1976 December 10, 1976 Cash $0.25 $0.0052 $0.0200 1976 3 August 20, 1976 September 10, 1976 Cash $0.25 $0.0052 1976 2 May 20, 1976 June 10, 1976 Cash $0.25 $0.0052 1976 1 February 20, 1976 March 10, 1976 Cash $0.21 $0.0044 1975 4 November 20, 1975 December 10, 1975 Cash $0.18 $0.0038 $0.0138 1975 3 August 20, 1975 September 10, 1975 Cash $0.18 $0.0038 1975 2 May 20, 1975 June 10, 1975 Cash $0.15 $0.0031 1975 1 February 20, 1975 March 10, 1975 Cash $0.15 $0.0031 1974 4 November 20, 1974 December 10, 1974 Cash $0.15 $0.0031 $0.0122 1974 3 August 26, 1974 September 10, 1974 Cash $0.15 $0.0031 1974 2 May 20, 1974 June 10, 1974 Cash $0.15 $0.0031 1974 1 February 20, 1974 March 8, 1974 Cash $0.14 $0.0028 1973 4 November 20, 1973 December 10, 1973 Cash $0.14 $0.0028 $0.0113 1973 3 August 18, 1973 September 9, 1973 Cash $0.14 $0.0028 1973 2 May 18, 1973 June 8, 1973 Cash $0.14 $0.0028 1973 1 February 26, 1973 March 9, 1973 Cash $0.14 $0.0028 1972 4 November 20, 1972 December 10, 1972 Cash $0.14 $0.0028 $0.0108 1972 3 August 18, 1972 September 8, 1972 Cash $0.14 $0.0028 1972 2 May 19, 1972 June 9, 1972 Cash $0.13 $0.0026 1972 1 February 18, 1972 March 10, 1972 Cash $0.13 $0.0026 1971 4 November 20, 1971 December 10, 1971 Cash $0.13 $0.0026 $0.0104 1971 3 August 20, 1971 September 10, 1971 Cash $0.13 $0.0026 1971 2 May 20, 1971 June 10, 1971 Cash $0.13 $0.0026 1971 1 February 20, 1971 March 10, 1971 Cash $0.13 $0.0026 1970 4 November 20, 1970 December 10, 1970 Cash $0.13 $0.0026 $0.0104 1970 3 September 1, 1970 September 21, 1970 Cash $0.13 $0.0026 1970 2 June 1, 1970 June 20, 1970 Cash $0.13 $0.0026 1970 1 March 2, 1970 March 21, 1970 Cash $0.13 $0.0026 Continued Last Updated: 11/20/2019 Dividend Payment History Cash Dividend Quarterly Annual Dividend Fiscal Dividend Quarter Record Date Payable Date Dividend/ Per Share Reflecting Reflecting all Year Stock Split (as paid) all Splits Splits 1969 4 December 1, 1969 December 20, 1969 Cash $0.13 $0.0026 $0.0104 1969 3 September 2, 1969 September 20, 1969 Cash $0.13 $0.0026 1969 2 June 2, 1969 June 21, 1969 Cash $0.13 $0.0026 STOCK SPLIT March 24, 1969 April 7, 1969 Stock Split 2 for 1 2 for 1 1969 1 March 1, 1969 March 21, 1969 Cash $0.25 $0.0026 1968 4 December 2, 1968 December 21, 1968 Cash $0.20 $0.0021 $0.0083 1968 3 September 3, 1968 September 21, 1968 Cash $0.20 $0.0021 1968 2 June 3, 1968 June 21, 1968 Cash $0.20 $0.0021 1968 1 March 1, 1968 March 21, 1968 Cash $0.20 $0.0021 1967 4 December 1, 1967 December 21, 1967 Cash $0.20 $0.0021 $0.0021 Initial Public Offering: October 18, 1967 Shares Listed on NYSE: September 8, 1969 Last Updated: 11/20/2019 Attachments Original document

