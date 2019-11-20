Target : Dividends Paid
11/20/2019 | 07:46am EST
dividends paid per share
quarterly, fiscal 2015 to present
$2.60
$2.40
$2.20
$2.00
$1.80
$1.60
$1.40
$1.20
$1.00
$0.80
$0.60
$0.40
$0.20
$0.00
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Year
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Fiscal Year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Year
2019
$
0.64
$
0.64
$
0.66
2018
$
0.62
$
0.62
$
0.64
$
0.64
$
2.52
2017
$
0.60
$
0.60
$
0.62
$
0.62
$
2.44
2016
$
0.56
$
0.56
$
0.60
$
0.60
$
2.32
2015
$
0.52
$
0.52
$
0.56
$
0.56
$
2.16
The third quarter 2019 dividend was the Company's 208
th consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the Company became publicly held.
Disclaimer
Target Corporation published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 12:44:02 UTC
Sales 2020
78 229 M
EBIT 2020
4 553 M
Net income 2020
3 166 M
Debt 2020
10 654 M
Yield 2020
2,36%
P/E ratio 2020
18,0x
P/E ratio 2021
16,7x
EV / Sales2020
0,86x
EV / Sales2021
0,83x
Capitalization
56 636 M
Technical analysis trends TARGET CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
29
Average target price
116,04 $
Last Close Price
110,85 $
Spread / Highest target
18,2%
Spread / Average Target
4,68%
Spread / Lowest Target
-26,0%
