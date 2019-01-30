Log in
Target : Eva Longoria Talks All Things Baby, From Her Must-Have Items, to Favorite Moments and More

01/30/2019 | 10:04pm EST
January 30, 2019

Whether you just brought home baby or are still setting up the nest, congrats! It's an incredible time that goes by in the blink of an eye, and no one knows that better than Eva Longoria. The 'Desperate Housewives' star gave birth to son Santiago in June, and with seven months of mothering under her belt, she's sharing the baby items she can't live without-and they're all available at Target!

From the first night home to baby's first bath, Target has new parents covered with Cloud Island baby essentials. The new, only-at-Target line includes everything from diapers to wipes, shampoo to feeding products, all made with better-for-baby ingredients.

Ready to check out Eva's favorites? We chatted with the star about her must-have products, most cherished baby moments and what's always in her Target cart, below!
What is the most exciting part about being a new mom?
The most exciting part about being a new mom is participating in a human being's journey; from being a baby to adulthood. Just witnessing the amazing impact you can have on one life.

Which baby items would you buy for a new mom?
Oh my gosh-there are so many items! First of all you can never have enough diapers and diaper cream. You go through them so fast it's hard to keep them in stock. And there's just so many gadgets. Santi is only 7 months old and even since he was born there have been new gadgets released. I also love giving new baby bibs, which are so stylish and perfect for drooling. It makes dressing them a lot more fun! Strollers are another item I love to give as well because you can use them for so many different things.

What is your favorite 'baby's first' moment you've experienced with your son?
Hearing his laughter has definitely been my favorite moment.

Which baby items are always in your Target cart?
Diapers, bottles and nipples. Anything used for feeding makes the cart!

The Cloud Island essentials collection is available in Target stores and on Target.com. Prices range from $0.99 to $21.99, with most items under $10.

Don't miss out on the latest Target news and behind-the-scenes happenings! Subscribe to our bi weekly newsletter and get the top stories from A Bullseye View delivered straight to your inbox!

Disclaimer

Target Corporation published this content on 30 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2019 03:03:06 UTC
