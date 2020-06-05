Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Target Corporation    TGT

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/05 05:27:48 pm
121.34 USD   +1.15%
05:20pTARGET, FACEBOOK, WARNER MUSIC : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
03:00aOcean shipping shrinks as pandemic pummels retailers
RE
06/03FedEx Adds New Delivery Fees to Manage Strain From Coronavirus -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Target, Facebook, Warner Music: Stocks That Defined the Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

By Francesca Fontana

Target Corp.

Widespread protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis derailed comeback plans for retailers. Target Corp., which is based in Minneapolis, closed more than 200 U.S. stores, boarding up many of them pre-emptively. Other retailers, including Macy's Inc. and Apple Inc., delayed the reopening of stores due to the unrest, while chains like Kroger Co. cut back their hours. Target shares fell 2.3% Monday.

Facebook Inc.

Facebook's CEO is on the defensive. During a town-hall meeting on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerberg explained his decision to preserve a post from President Trump stating "when the looting starts, the shooting starts." Insiders and civil-rights activists say the message from the president violated Facebook's rules about inciting violence. The meeting came a day after some employees participated in a "virtual walkout" opposing the decision, with more than a dozen airing their grievances on Twitter. Meanwhile, Snap Inc. said that it would no longer promote the president's Snapchat account. Facebook shares rose 0.4% Tuesday.

Coty Inc.

Coty has a new face in charge of the cosmetics company's makeover. Coty Chairman Peter Harf was appointed on Monday as Coty's fourth new chief executive in less than four years as the firm strives to revive sales and reduce its burdensome debt load. The surprise move comes just months after Coty, whose brands include Kylie Cosmetics and CoverGirl, announced in February that another Coty director, Pierre Denis, would take over the CEO role this summer. Now he won't get that chance. Coty on Monday also finalized its $2.5 billion deal to sell a majority stake of its professional beauty and retail hair-care businesses to KKR & Co. Shares soared 21% Monday.

Pilgrim's Pride Corp.

U.S. prosecutors said they are trying to crack up a price-fixing conspiracy in the chicken industry. Jayson Penn, CEO of Pilgrim's Pride, and three other industry executives were indicted Wednesday, the Justice Department's first charges in a continuing criminal antitrust probe. The indictment alleges that current and former senior executives at Pilgrim's Pride and Claxton Poultry Farms, a Georgia chicken supplier, for years coordinated prices, talking by phone and relaying competitors' pricing to one another via text message. Mr. Penn on Thursday pleaded not guilty, while a judge barred him from contacting poultry buyers allegedly victimized by the scheme. The charges sent share prices across the $65 billion chicken industry sharply lower on Wednesday, and Pilgrim's shares dropped 12%.

Nike Inc.

Nike and other apparel brands are speaking out against racism as protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd spread across America. The sportswear company, which previously made NFL quarterback-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick the face of an advertising campaign, launched a "Don't Do It" ad, offering a spin on its popular catchphrase. "For once, Don't Do It...Don't pretend there's not a problem in America," the company said in a video shared on Twitter. Competing brand Adidas promptly retweeted the ad, tacking on its own message: "Together is how we move forward. Together is how we make change." Nike shares rose 1% Monday.

Warner Music Group Corp.

Warner Music turned up the volume in its market debut Wednesday, making the biggest U.S. initial public offering of the year so far and helping to reinvigorate the market for new issues. Its shares rose 20% Wednesday to close at $30.12, valuing the company at roughly $15.4 billion. The strong debut of the third-largest music label, home to stars including Ed Sheeran, Cardi B and Madonna, signals investors' heightened confidence in the IPO market after the coronavirus pandemic scared away potential issuers. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. also listed its shares on Thursday, the biggest tech initial public offering so far in 2020.

Gap Inc.

Gap is in hot water with one of its landlords. Mall giant Simon Property Group sued the retailer on Tuesday for failing to pay rent for April, May and June, The Wall Street Journal reported late Thursday. The landlord is seeking $66 million in unpaid rent and other charges. The pandemic has weighed heavily on Gap, which owns brands such as Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta. Gap said on Thursday that sales in the recent quarter declined 43% from a year earlier. Gap didn't comment on the lawsuit directly during its earnings call, but said it is committed to working with landlords on "mutually agreeable solutions and fair rent terms." Gap shares rose 1.4% Friday.

Write to Francesca Fontana at francesca.fontana@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG 3.81% 264.5 Delayed Quote.-12.08%
APPLE INC. 2.85% 331.5 Delayed Quote.9.76%
COTY INC. 4.96% 5.08 Delayed Quote.-56.98%
FACEBOOK 1.98% 230.77 Delayed Quote.10.25%
GAP INC 1.40% 12.31 Delayed Quote.-31.33%
KKR & CO. INC. 0.17% 30.36 Delayed Quote.3.91%
KROGER -1.90% 32.48 Delayed Quote.14.21%
NIKE, INC. 1.41% 102.71 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION -0.40% 18.46 Delayed Quote.-43.34%
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC 15.47% 88.6 Delayed Quote.-48.49%
SNAP INC. 5.56% 20.33 Delayed Quote.17.94%
TARGET CORPORATION 1.31% 121.53 Delayed Quote.-6.43%
WARR MUSI -0.20% 29.94 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TARGET CORPORATION
05:20pTARGET, FACEBOOK, WARNER MUSIC : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
03:00aOcean shipping shrinks as pandemic pummels retailers
RE
06/03FedEx Adds New Delivery Fees to Manage Strain From Coronavirus -- Update
DJ
06/02JACOBS : Protecting Our Healthcare Heroes: Preventing Cyber Attacks During a Cri..
AQ
06/02George Floyd protests recall earlier tensions, promises of economic change
RE
06/01Protests Derail Comeback Plans for Restaurants and Retailers--2nd Update
DJ
06/01TARGET : Thinking about trading stocks or options in BioXcel Therapeutics, Tesla..
PR
06/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Target, Walmart, Sanofi
05/31Retailers and Restaurants Hit in George Floyd Protests, Adding to Coronavirus..
DJ
05/31Retailers and Restaurants Hit in Protests, Adding to Coronavirus Damage
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 82 768 M - -
Net income 2021 2 585 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 011 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,3x
Yield 2021 2,27%
Capitalization 60 767 M 60 767 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 368 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart TARGET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Target Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARGET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 130,88 $
Last Close Price 121,53 $
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian C. Cornell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Mulligan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael J. Fiddelke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paritosh Desai Chief Data & Analytics Officer
Michael E. McNamara Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARGET CORPORATION-6.43%59 982
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION5.73%137 221
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION19.17%46 790
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.46%43 728
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-7.88%13 740
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION19.00%12 716
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group