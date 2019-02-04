Target : Flamingo, the New Women's Body Care Brand Disrupting the Industry, Has Just Landed at Target

A new brand has just landed at Target, and it's shaking up the women's shave department. Flamingo-the women's body care brand that recently hit the market-offers products for before, during and after shaving or waxing. From expertly designed, five-blade razors to soft gel wax kits, body lotion and more, the collection has everything women need for effective hair care and removal-and it's all available at Target!

Flamingo was launched on its website in October 2018 by the creators of Harry's -the popular men's grooming brand known for its high-quality, affordable razors and skincare. The team spent years studying women's needs and the various pain points in body hair grooming and removal, and leveraged Harry's deep expertise and technology to deliver products designed specifically for the way women remove hair (hello knees, armpits, happy trails and bikini lines).

'Target is always looking for exciting digitally native brands to bring to our guests,' said Christina Hennington, senior vice president of Beauty, Essentials, Hardlines and Services at Target. 'First Harry's launched in 2016, wowing our male guests, and now we can't wait for our female guests to try Flamingo, the new line of shave and wax products created specifically for their needs.'

'We created Flamingo because there wasn't a women's body care brand we could relate to,' said Allie Melnick, General Manager of Flamingo. 'We're excited to partner with Target to give more women accessibility to great products and continue expanding the honest dialogue around body care.'

The new brand is available for the first time exclusively at all Target stores and online at Target.com. Ready to see the new products? Check out the full lineup, below:

Shop Flamingo in Target stores or online at Target.com , at prices ranging from $4.99 to $9.99.

