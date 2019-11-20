Target : Gross Margin Rate

Gross margin rate is computed by dividing gross margin (Sales less Cost of Sales) dollars by Sales.
Beginning in the second quarter 2017, we reclassified supply chain-related depreciation expense from Depreciation and Amortization to Cost of Sales on our Consolidated Statements of Operations. This reclassification increased Cost of Sales with equal and offsetting decreases to Depreciation and Amortization. Prior period amounts have been revised to conform with the current presentation. A summary of the impact of this reclassification on historical results is available under "financial news" and "summary financials" at investors.target.com.
Beginning with the first quarter 2018, we adopted the new accounting standards for revenue recognition, leases, and pensions. We are presenting certain prior period results on a basis consistent with the new standards and conformed to the current period presentation. We provided additional information about the impact of the new accounting standards on previously reported financial information in a Form 8-K filed on May 11, 2018.
Additional information as previously reported is available under "summary financials" on investors.target.com.
Source: Target's Consolidated Financial Statements as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Target Corporation published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 12:44:00 UTC