Target : Guests Have Even More to Love With Target +™

We know guests count on Target to find products they'll love without wading through endless options, so here's some exciting news. Meet Target +™ (Target Plus), a curated assortment of products from third-party sellers on Target.com. It's an initiative in its earliest stages, designed to complement Target's current assortment with thoughtfully selected additions in popular areas like home, toys, electronics and sporting goods.

'Target + provides guests with a curated selection of product choices that enhance our existing assortment, with the perks they enjoy from Target, like 5% off with a Target REDcard, free shipping and easy in-store returns,' said Rick Gomez, Target's chief marketing officer and digital officer. 'Guests look to Target for great products. With Target +, we aim to give them easy access to even more great products by partnering with best-in-class specialty and national brands that will help guests save and get more done in just one stop to Target.com.'

What are some of the new products guests can discover? To start, try an expanded array of running shoes, more outdoor décor and patio accessories, a broadened assortment of STEM learning toys, new musical instruments and baseball gear for all skill levels.

Guests will find these and other Target + products seamlessly integrated throughout Target.com, with new items added in categories we know they'd love to see more. Since each partner is carefully selected and invited into the program, guests will find more of what they're looking for with the high quality and value they expect to find at Target. More convenient one-stop shopping with all of Target's existing benefits? What's not to love!

