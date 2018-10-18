Target : Highlighting Stories from Alaska, Minnesota, Montana, Washington and More in 50 States of Target

Our first store in Vermont opened this week, meaning Target is officially in all 50 states! To celebrate the milestone achievement, we've been sharing memorable moments from each state we're in. In our fourth story, we covered Arizona, California, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania. Now, we're back with even more stories we know you'll love.

Alaska



When building a new Target store, maintaining and protecting the local environment is an important part of our construction plan. For the South Anchorage store in Alaska, where a 1.75-acre high value wetland sits in the middle of the shopping center parking area, crews timed construction around the wetland to ensure it wouldn't impact nesting migrant birds, installed storm water treatment devices to remove debris before it entered the wetland and eliminated the use of salt on the parking lot.

Delaware

Delaware has a passionate group of volunteering team members who offer their time and services to notable organizations throughout the state. From the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life in Wilmington, to the Dover Police Department and National Night Out, the team racked up 694 volunteer hours across the state's three stores for 2017!

Michigan



By 2016, Flint, Michigan's water crisis had reached a critical point. With no end to the lead-tainted water in sight, a state of emergency was declared early that year-and shortly after, Target stepped in to help. Target sent eight trucks filled with more than 300,000 bottles of water to the affected areas, then got to work on partnerships to provide residents with a longer-term solution. By teaming up with Pur and Zerowater, we were able to donate 15,000 faucet and pitcher filters to the city. Target also donated $75,000 to the Genesee Intermediate School District to give students nutritious meals that help reduce lead absorption in the body, an important step in reducing the harm it can cause.

Minnesota



Minnesota is our home state and we've been a proud resident of our twin hometowns, Minneapolis and St. Paul, since Target started as the Dayton Dry Goods Company in 1902! For more than 50 years, Target headquarters has been an integral part of the downtown Minneapolis community and surrounding area-including 58 stores and over 24,000 team members across the state. We're proud of the programs we've instituted to do good in our hometown community-like partnering with the Super Bowl Legacy Fund's 52 Weeks of Giving Program to create a Wellness Hub at the People's Center & Clinic in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood in the lead-up to Super Bowl LII-and the ongoing work we do with partner organizations, like Northside Achievement Zone, Greater Twin Cities United Way and more. In 2017, our support totaled over 84,100 hours to volunteering with area non-profits and more than 4.9 million pounds of donated food.

Mississippi

Did you know? The mighty Mississippi River, the longest in the country, starts in our very own home state of Minnesota! It flows through many communities where we do business as it makes its journey south to the Gulf. As part of our freshwater stewardship approach, we're working to reduce our water usage, improve efficiency and keep our wastewater free of hazardous chemicals-all to keep freshwater sources like the Mississippi River clean. As for the communities surrounding the river, we've got their backs, too. In 2011, when the river overflowed its banks, we donated $150,000 in cash and product to the affected areas to aid in the relief effort.

Montana



Two years ago, we profiled Octavian, an Executive Team Leader in Logistics in Billings, Montana, who joined Target in 2010 after moving to the U.S. from Moldova and starting as a part-time seasonal hire. Since learning a new language and acclimating to the culture, Octavian has settled in to life in Montana. 'Since the last article, I have become a father and I'm currently in the process of adopting my second child. I love being a dad so I focus my volunteer time on all things for kids. I proudly do volunteer work with Zoo Montana, the Billings Parks association and Montana State University Billings.'

South Carolina



Ever wonder how large Target furniture items get shipped to your house? For guests in the Southeast, they could be coming from the regional distribution center in Lugoff, which is one of Target's first ship-from-RDC facilities. By building a direct-to-guest shipping wing in part of the building-which traditionally replenishes stores-the Lugoff facility can focus on shipping large items that are harder to ship from stores. So if you live in the South and order a coffee table, patio furniture, bookcase or other large home items, our Lugoff team is proudly delivering for you!

Virginia



In the days leading up to and after a big sporting event, you've probably seen local merch show up at your Target store. That's because stocking stores with merchandise from local teams is what Fan Central is all about. One great Fan Central moment from this year? When the Washington Capitals won the Stanley Cup, we made sure our Fan Central area in Gainesville, Virginia (pictured) and stores across Virginia were chock full of Caps merch so fans could gear up before the final game.

Washington



Not only is Seattle the hometown of our longtime partner Starbucks (who you have to thank for your caffeine-fueled Target Run fun), but it was also the location of one of our first CityTarget stores! The first Seattle location, still thriving today, opened in July 2012 and offered new Target conveniences tailor-made for city-dwellers, all in a more compact space. With a dedicated weekly ad, a digital welcome board that highlights special offers and services and new navigational signs, CityTarget stores were an important step in the process that have led to our small-format stores. Today the Pike Place store is one of the many Target stores we have open in urban centers.

Washington D.C.



Target has a long history of supporting cultural institutions around the country, including our nation's capital! In 1997, we pledged $1 million toward the Washington Monument Restoration and commissioned famous architect Michael Graves to build scaffolding and a temporary cover that would preserve the monument's eye-catching appeal during the restoration. Since then, we've celebrated the 2016 opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, of which we're a founding donor and grand opening sponsor and recently announced our sponsorship of the National Law Enforcement Museum and its 'Target Take the Case' exhibit, also in D.C.

Stay tuned to A Bullseye View for news and more about our new Vermont store!

Don't miss out on the latest Target news and behind-the-scenes happenings! Subscribe to our bi weekly newsletter and get the top stories from A Bullseye View delivered straight to your inbox!