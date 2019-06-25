Target : How Target Is Making Strides in Its Wide-Width Shoe Assortment

Guests already know (and love!) that they can head to their local Target store or go on Target.com to find stylish, affordable and size-inclusive apparel options. And when it comes to that outfit-making pair of shoes, Target's got guests covered there too, no matter what their size and fit need. We've made enormous strides over the last year in expanding our assortment of wide-width shoes, and today, it makes up 30% of our entire women's shoe department.

'We want our guests to know they can count on Target for a wide range of sizes and styles, from swimwear and intimates to apparel and shoes, so they can look and feel their very best,' says Jill Sando, Target senior vice president and general merchandise manager, Apparel and Accessories and Home. 'In shoes, we've recently expanded our assortment to include hundreds of wide-width shoe options to ensure all guests can find the perfect shoes that fit amazing and complete their look.'

And we're not done yet! This fall, we'll introducing more than 100 new styles to our women's wide-width assortment and will continue to expand options across kid's and men's departments, too. And because we're always working on giving guests more of what they love, we're doubling down on our most popular styles-ballet flats, boots and heels.

Check out a few of our favorite wide-width shoe styles, below!

Shop all these wide-width shoe styles and more in stores or online at Target.com

