Target Corporation

TARGET CORPORATION (TGT)
09/11 08:31:08 pm
89.2400 USD   +0.03%
Target : How Target Teams are Preparing for Hurricane Florence

09/11/2018 | 10:37pm CEST
September 11, 2018

As Hurricane Florence approaches the East Coast, teams from across Target are working together to help our team members, guests and communities prepare for the impending storm. With more than 130 stores in the storm's path and nearly 20,000 team members in the area, that means all hands on deck across our business.

Target's Green Team-a cross-functional team led by the Global Crisis Management team in our Corporate Command Center (C3), which includes human resources, corporate responsibility, properties, distribution, security and many more teams-activated earlier this week as part of our established crisis response program. This group supports our stores and distribution centers by monitoring weather conditions, coordinating efforts to take care of our team, shipping much-needed products to the area, and putting plans in place to maintain and protect our team, facilities and operations.

In preparation for landfall, we identified the 1,500 products our guests need most, and in the past few days, we loaded and shipped as many extra trailers of those products as possible to our stores before the storm hits. This week alone, we've shipped more than 1 million bottles of water, along with food, flashlights, batteries, phone chargers, cleaning supplies and more. As guests stock up, we know some of these items are selling out, but we're working around the clock to restock them as long as we safely can.

Whenever a disaster hits, we balance our need to keep stores open for the community while making sure our team members can take care of themselves and their families. We expect to start closing some East Coast stores as early as Wednesday. Check back here for the latest info, or view our store locator for more location information.

Watch for more updates on @TargetNews and A Bullseye View as the week develops.

Disclaimer

Target Corporation published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 20:36:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 75 175 M
EBIT 2019 4 177 M
Net income 2019 2 891 M
Debt 2019 10 140 M
Yield 2019 2,94%
P/E ratio 2019 16,43
P/E ratio 2020 15,92
EV / Sales 2019 0,76x
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
Capitalization 46 982 M
Chart TARGET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Target Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARGET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 88,4 $
Spread / Average Target -1,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian C. Cornell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Mulligan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine R. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael E. McNamara Executive VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Rich Agostino Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARGET CORPORATION36.00%46 982
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION30.66%106 645
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V9.48%47 828
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION19.83%29 594
DOLLARAMA INC-4.24%12 460
BURLINGTON STORES INC36.59%11 352
