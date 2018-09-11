Target : How Target Teams are Preparing for Hurricane Florence

As Hurricane Florence approaches the East Coast, teams from across Target are working together to help our team members, guests and communities prepare for the impending storm. With more than 130 stores in the storm's path and nearly 20,000 team members in the area, that means all hands on deck across our business.

Target's Green Team-a cross-functional team led by the Global Crisis Management team in our Corporate Command Center (C3), which includes human resources, corporate responsibility, properties, distribution, security and many more teams-activated earlier this week as part of our established crisis response program. This group supports our stores and distribution centers by monitoring weather conditions, coordinating efforts to take care of our team, shipping much-needed products to the area, and putting plans in place to maintain and protect our team, facilities and operations.

In preparation for landfall, we identified the 1,500 products our guests need most, and in the past few days, we loaded and shipped as many extra trailers of those products as possible to our stores before the storm hits. This week alone, we've shipped more than 1 million bottles of water, along with food, flashlights, batteries, phone chargers, cleaning supplies and more. As guests stock up, we know some of these items are selling out, but we're working around the clock to restock them as long as we safely can.

Whenever a disaster hits, we balance our need to keep stores open for the community while making sure our team members can take care of themselves and their families. We expect to start closing some East Coast stores as early as Wednesday. Check back here for the latest info, or view our store locator for more location information.

Watch for more updates on @TargetNews and A Bullseye View as the week develops.

