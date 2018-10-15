Target : How Target’s Taking Care of Our Team Members and Communities After Hurricane Michael

Target teams are continuing our efforts to take care of our team members and communities after Hurricane Michael caused severe damage across the southeastern U.S. Target stores in the area have re-opened to serve our guests, except for one store in Panama City, Florida that sustained damage to its roof, water pooling in the building and damage to its exterior sign. This store is expected to remain closed for several more days or weeks until repairs can be made.

We're also doing everything we can to help provide the impacted communities with the products and financial assistance they need. On Friday, Target donated $1 million to help our team and communities recover. We're supporting organizations including Team Rubicon and the American Red Cross for cleanup and recovery efforts, GlobalGiving in support of local non-profit responders, Habitat for Humanity for rebuilding homes, and our Team Member Giving Fund that directly supports team members who have been affected by disasters.

'As we begin to help the communities devastated by Hurricane Michael, we're grateful for Target's support in those efforts,' said Matt Colvin, head of partnerships at Team Rubicon, which Target has been working with since 2016. 'Target has been a valued partner through numerous natural disasters across the country, like Hurricanes Lane and Florence this year, and we appreciate the team's support following this most recent disaster.'

'Hurricanes Florence and Michael devastated numerous communities and displaced countless families,' said Julie Laird Davis, vice president of Corporate and Foundation Relations for Habitat for Humanity International, which Target has partnered with since 2017 for disaster response. 'We are so grateful to Target for their generous donation to Habitat's long-term recovery efforts as we prepare to assist impacted families with their shelter needs.'

Last week, as the storm was approaching, we provided thousands of dollars in gift cards to our stores in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas to give to the community based on their needs. We're also contacting every team member in the impacted areas to make sure they're safe, and encouraging those affected by the hurricane to tap into the Team Member Giving Fund-a resource built on donations from Target and its team members-which provides assistance to team members facing hardship immediately after natural disasters.

At Target, we're committed to serving our communities all year long-because when we help build strong communities, the guests and team members who live there help us build a strong business. We're proud of our long tradition of giving 5 percent of our profit to communities, which today adds up to millions of dollars every week. Learn more about our efforts.

