Target : How the New Target Clean Icon Simplifies Shopping for Essential and Personal Care Products

Shopping for products you use on a daily basis has just gotten easier. Target Clean is the new visual icon that represents products formulated without a group of commonly unwanted chemicals.

'Our guests are increasingly interested in better-for-you products, and by introducing Target Clean, we're able to help them identify products that meet their needs and save time,' said Christina Hennington, Target's senior vice president, general merchandise manager, essentials, beauty, hardlines, and services.

Guests will start seeing the Target Clean symbol on Target.com product pages in March and in stores in April. It'll be featured in Household Essentials, Beauty and Personal Care and Baby and will identify products formulated without specific chemicals which vary based on the product category. For example, in cleaning products, Target Clean means the product's formulated without phthalates, sodium laureth sulfate, propyl-paraben and butyl-paraben.

It's the latest step toward achieving our chemical goals, where we're driving transparency, proactive chemical management and innovation across our assortment and business. Ultimately, we want to reduce the amount of unwanted chemicals in the homes and workplaces of our guests.

Target Clean isn't the only symbol helping guests make informed purchasing decisions for their family or the planet. It joins the Wellness Icons already in stores and on Target.com, identifying important product features, such as Gluten Free, Organic or Non-GMO.

