Target Corporation    TGT

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
Target : How the New Target Clean Icon Simplifies Shopping for Essential and Personal Care Products

0
03/12/2019 | 04:18pm EDT
March 12, 2019

Shopping for products you use on a daily basis has just gotten easier. Target Clean is the new visual icon that represents products formulated without a group of commonly unwanted chemicals.

'Our guests are increasingly interested in better-for-you products, and by introducing Target Clean, we're able to help them identify products that meet their needs and save time,' said Christina Hennington, Target's senior vice president, general merchandise manager, essentials, beauty, hardlines, and services.

Guests will start seeing the Target Clean symbol on Target.com product pages in March and in stores in April. It'll be featured in Household Essentials, Beauty and Personal Care and Baby and will identify products formulated without specific chemicals which vary based on the product category. For example, in cleaning products, Target Clean means the product's formulated without phthalates, sodium laureth sulfate, propyl-paraben and butyl-paraben.

It's the latest step toward achieving our chemical goals, where we're driving transparency, proactive chemical management and innovation across our assortment and business. Ultimately, we want to reduce the amount of unwanted chemicals in the homes and workplaces of our guests.

Target Clean isn't the only symbol helping guests make informed purchasing decisions for their family or the planet. It joins the Wellness Icons already in stores and on Target.com, identifying important product features, such as Gluten Free, Organic or Non-GMO.

Disclaimer

Target Corporation published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 20:17:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 77 953 M
EBIT 2020 4 324 M
Net income 2020 2 979 M
Debt 2020 10 232 M
Yield 2020 3,44%
P/E ratio 2020 13,13
P/E ratio 2021 12,30
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
Capitalization 39 490 M
Chart TARGET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Target Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARGET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 85,0 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian C. Cornell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Mulligan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine R. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael E. McNamara Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Rich Agostino Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARGET CORPORATION14.71%39 490
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION12.75%101 061
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V0.86%45 425
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION10.76%31 470
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORP.5.40%9 993
BURLINGTON STORES INC-10.81%9 780
