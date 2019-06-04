Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Target Corporation    TGT

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Target : In Honor of Pride Month, Here Are the Ways Target's Helping Guests Celebrate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 04:40am EDT
June 3, 2019

Pride month is here, and Target has a new collection designed for celebrating in style.

A passionate group of team members from across Target-from merchandising, marketing, digital and more-collaborated to bring this year's collection of more than 90 items to stores and Target.com. The group worked closely with Target's Pride Business Council-an HQ-based team member resource group-to create an assortment that is inclusive. That includes clothing with extended sizes, as well as items perfect for every Pride celebration-from festivals and parades to pool parties and picnics.

Check out a few of our favorites below, and shop the full collection at Target.com and in 350 stores across the country.

Target partners with organizations that support the LGBTQ+ community, including financial contributions and team member volunteerism, throughout the year. And in celebration of Pride month, Target will contribute $100,000 to support GLSEN.

Our team participates in Pride volunteer activities, parades, festivals and more throughout the month, all part of our year-round tradition of volunteering in the communities where we live and work. This year, team members will be on tap to volunteer at more than 30 Pride events across the country, including this year's World Pride in New York City.

Don't miss out on the latest Target news and behind-the-scenes happenings! Subscribe to our bi weekly newsletter and get the top stories from A Bullseye View delivered straight to your inbox!

Disclaimer

Target Corporation published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 08:39:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TARGET CORPORATION
04:40aTARGET : In Honor of Pride Month, Here Are the Ways Target's Helping Guests Cele..
PU
05/31How tariff hikes are squeezing the U.S. furniture business
RE
05/31TARGET : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
05/30'Merch by Amazon' t-shirt business increasing orders from Disney to Dr. Seuss
RE
05/30TARGET : This Target partnership helped us find team members with amazing storie..
PU
05/29TARGET : CPSC Says Target Recalling USB Charging Cables Due to Shock, Fire Hazar..
DJ
05/24TARGET : upcoming stores materials
PU
05/23TARGET : Looks to Acquire WPP's Retail Ad Firm Triad
DJ
05/23TARGET : corporate b-roll and press materials
PU
05/23TARGET : Camille Styles Serves Up the Perfect Pieces for EVERY Summer Celebratio..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 78 165 M
EBIT 2020 4 396 M
Net income 2020 3 038 M
Debt 2020 10 299 M
Yield 2020 3,21%
P/E ratio 2020 14,00
P/E ratio 2021 13,17
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
Capitalization 42 498 M
Chart TARGET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Target Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARGET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 86,4 $
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian C. Cornell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Mulligan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine R. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael E. McNamara Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Rich Agostino Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARGET CORPORATION25.51%42 498
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION18.34%105 387
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V9.67%49 257
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION19.36%32 988
BURLINGTON STORES INC-5.42%10 401
DOLLARAMA INC33.08%9 939
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About