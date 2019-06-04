Target : In Honor of Pride Month, Here Are the Ways Target's Helping Guests Celebrate

Pride month is here, and Target has a new collection designed for celebrating in style.

A passionate group of team members from across Target-from merchandising, marketing, digital and more-collaborated to bring this year's collection of more than 90 items to stores and Target.com. The group worked closely with Target's Pride Business Council-an HQ-based team member resource group-to create an assortment that is inclusive. That includes clothing with extended sizes, as well as items perfect for every Pride celebration-from festivals and parades to pool parties and picnics.

Check out a few of our favorites below, and shop the full collection at Target.com and in 350 stores across the country.

Target partners with organizations that support the LGBTQ+ community, including financial contributions and team member volunteerism, throughout the year. And in celebration of Pride month, Target will contribute $100,000 to support GLSEN

Our team participates in Pride volunteer activities, parades, festivals and more throughout the month, all part of our year-round tradition of volunteering in the communities where we live and work. This year, team members will be on tap to volunteer at more than 30 Pride events across the country, including this year's World Pride in New York City.

Don't miss out on the latest Target news and behind-the-scenes happenings! Subscribe to our bi weekly newsletter and get the top stories from A Bullseye View delivered straight to your inbox!