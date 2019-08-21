Target Jumps Over 16%, on Pace for Record High -- Data Talk

Target Corp. (TGT) is currently at $99.66, up $14.13 or 16.52%
-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)
-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 28, 2008, when it rose 17.8%
-- Earlier Wednesday, Target reported that second-quarter profit rose from a year earlier to $938 million, or $1.82 a share. Total sales climbed 3.6% to $18.42 billion. Digital sales jumped 34% from a year earlier
-- The company raised its earnings guidance for the year. Target now anticipates earnings of $5.90 to $6.20 a share, up from its previous range of $5.75 to $6.05 a share
-- Would be its 2nd largest one-day percentage gain on record
-- Currently up four of the past five days
-- Up 15.35% month-to-date
-- Up 50.79% year-to-date
-- Up 15.96% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 22, 2018), when it closed at $85.94
-- Would be a new 52 week closing high
-- Up 63.03% from its 52 week closing low of $61.13 on Dec. 21, 2018
-- Traded as high as $100.59; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)
-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today
-- Most active stock in the S&P 500 today
All data as of 9:55:19 AM
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet