Target Jumps Over 16%, on Pace for Record High -- Data Talk

Target Corp. (TGT) is currently at $99.66, up $14.13 or 16.52%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 28, 2008, when it rose 17.8%

-- Earlier Wednesday, Target reported that second-quarter profit rose from a year earlier to $938 million, or $1.82 a share. Total sales climbed 3.6% to $18.42 billion. Digital sales jumped 34% from a year earlier

-- The company raised its earnings guidance for the year. Target now anticipates earnings of $5.90 to $6.20 a share, up from its previous range of $5.75 to $6.05 a share

-- Would be its 2nd largest one-day percentage gain on record

-- Currently up four of the past five days

-- Up 15.35% month-to-date

-- Up 50.79% year-to-date

-- Up 15.96% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 22, 2018), when it closed at $85.94

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 63.03% from its 52 week closing low of $61.13 on Dec. 21, 2018

-- Traded as high as $100.59; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 9:55:19 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet