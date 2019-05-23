Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Target Corporation    TGT

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Target : Looks to Acquire WPP's Retail Ad Firm Triad

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 03:54pm EDT

By Alexandra Bruell

Target Corp. is in talks to buy retail advertising firm Triad Retail Media from WPP PLC, as the retailer seeks to boost its digital advertising business, according to people familiar with the matter.

Triad sells ad space on retail websites and other digital properties. It also helps brands create digital ad campaigns.

The talks are preliminary and could break down, according to the people.

WPP's digital ad-buying group Xaxis acquired Triad from private-equity firm Rockbridge Growth Equity LLC in 2016 for roughly $300 million, in an effort to capitalize on retailers' growing ad businesses.

Retailers such as Walmart Inc. and Target are increasingly selling ad space to brands, using data and insights to reach consumers shopping online. Those companies are trying to mirror Amazon.com Inc., which has become a big seller of ad space. The e-commerce juggernaut is the third largest online ad seller in the U.S. behind Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Facebook Inc. Its U.S. ad business is expected to grow more than 50% this year to $11.3 billion, according to eMarketer.

Target recently held its own event during the NewFronts, an annual series of pitches to ad buyers that promote digital ad offerings for brands. The presentations typically come from online publishers.

"Year over year, it's been a source of profitable growth for Target," the company said of its ad business in early May, when it rebranded its Target Media Network as Roundel. Roundel services include using data to place ads on Target and other sites like Pinterest and PopSugar. Nearly 1,000 marketers including Walt Disney Co., Mastercard Inc. and Unilever PLC have advertised using Target, the company said then.

Target, one of WPP's large media-buying clients, would likely use Triad's talent and system to expand its ad-sales efforts.

Walmart recently announced plans to bring its digital advertising business in-house and wind down its relationship with Triad. Walmart was one of Triad's biggest clients.

Walmart, like Target, is investing in its advertising business. Walmart is bringing its in-store and digital ad teams closer together and using its data on shoppers to help sell inventory across platforms, including on its video-streaming service Vudu. Walmart is also planning to host an event later this month to pitch its marketing opportunities to brands, according to Reuters.

WPP has been doing its own reorganization under Chief Executive Officer Mark Read, meanwhile, in an effort to simplify its operations. The company late last year said it was looking to sell a majority stake of market-research unit Kantar Group. It also merged several agencies, creating new agency brands, including Wunderman Thompson and &R.

--VMLY--Suzanne Vranica contributed to this article.

Write to Alexandra Bruell at alexandra.bruell@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TARGET CORPORATION 2.13% 79.25 Delayed Quote.17.36%
WPP GROUP -2.01% 947 Delayed Quote.14.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TARGET CORPORATION
03:54pTARGET : Looks to Acquire WPP's Retail Ad Firm Triad
DJ
12:53pTARGET : corporate b-roll and press materials
PU
10:19aTARGET : Camille Styles Serves Up the Perfect Pieces for EVERY Summer Celebratio..
PU
02:48aTarget Scores With Remodeling -- WSJ
DJ
05/22TARGET : soars while Qualcomm plunges
AQ
05/22Target Up Over 9% After 1Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk
DJ
05/22TARGET : Same-day deliveries, store revamps drive Target's strong results
RE
05/22Target Posts Higher Comparable Sales
DJ
05/22US stocks fall on mixed earnings, trade tensions; oil slumps
AQ
05/22TARGET : Talks Q1 2019 Earnings
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 78 076 M
EBIT 2020 4 355 M
Net income 2020 3 008 M
Debt 2020 10 408 M
Yield 2020 3,43%
P/E ratio 2020 13,26
P/E ratio 2021 12,48
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Capitalization 39 983 M
Chart TARGET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Target Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARGET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 86,1 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian C. Cornell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Mulligan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine R. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael E. McNamara Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Rich Agostino Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARGET CORPORATION17.36%39 983
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION22.48%109 755
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V8.35%49 687
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION12.93%31 633
BURLINGTON STORES INC-5.08%10 892
DOLLARAMA INC33.17%10 114
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About