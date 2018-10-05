Target : Milestone Moments From Maine, Nebraska, North Carolina, Tennessee and More in 50 States of Target

We're less than three weeks away from opening our first Target store in Vermont, and officially being in all 50 states! To celebrate that milestone moment, we're sharing Target highlights, heartwarming stories and more from each state we're in. In our second story, we shared stories from Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Oregon, South Dakota and Utah. Now, we're back with even more great stories we know you'll love.

Maine



Known for its all-natural personal care products, Tom's of Maine has been available at Target for over 15 years. With 31 items across their Target portfolio available in stores and online-including oral care, antiperspirant, deodorant and baby care-Tom's is a popular brand for our guests. In fact, Tom's was part of our 2016 Made to Matter program as an industry-leading natural, organic and sustainable brand, and created four exclusive items just for Target guests! As part of our Made to Matter Week of Service initiative, Tom's of Maine employees volunteered at the Community Bicycle Center in Biddeford, Maine, in Sept. 2016, working to get the center ready for their busy fall season of free youth enrichment programs.

Nebraska



Today, all Target stores offer a fresh grocery section with produce, dairy and meat options-but that wasn't always the case! When Target first opened in 1962, guests could shop a full grocery selection, but by 1980, Target phased that category out of stores. So 15 years later, when the first SuperTarget opened in Omaha, Nebraska, it was a big comeback for Target's grocery business. With everything from fresh produce, to clothing to electronics, the larger-footprint store offered more of what guests love to shop and was a historic moment for Target stores.

New Mexico



Just over a century ago, Santa Fe, New Mexico, decided to preserve its distinct architectural style and created a building code that adhered to the style of Pueblo Revival architecture-best known for contoured adobe walls, flat roofs and exposed beams. Today, the style is still popular around the city and helps set Santa Fe apart as a haven of art and history. When Target opened a new store in the city over 20 years ago, they worked within city design codes to adapt a typical Target store exterior to fit in with the local architecture. The result? An adobe-style Target store, complete with smooth, earth-tone walls, rounded corners, timber accent details and more key features.

New York



We know for city-dwellers, carrying heavy shopping bags home on the bus, subway or train is a struggle. That's why in certain cities where driving to stores isn't an option, we've introduced a from-store delivery service which is now available at nearly 60 Target stores in five major metros! The first place to test out the pilot in June 2017? New York City! The Tribeca Target offered guests the option to have their purchases delivered to them the same day for a small fee (now just $7-cheaper than a short taxi ride). Today, the New York metro area is the largest market offering this service, available at 28 stores.

North Carolina

You may remember the viral moment from 2015, when a Raleigh, North Carolina, Target team member was photographed showing a teenage guest how to tie a tie and sharing job interview tips. It was a heartwarming story about the kindness of strangers that got picked up by the local news. But there's more! One week later, after successfully completing two rounds of interviews at a local restaurant, the teen was offered the job-and his friends from Target were there to celebrate his achievement. Former Target team member Dennis Roberts even helped him put on his new work uniform tie!

North Dakota



When devastating floods tore through the city of Minot, North Dakota, just days before their second annual National Night Out celebration, the local Target store team stepped in to help. Team members grilled 1,500 hot dogs, handed out 500 silly bands and more than 250 door prizes. The city came out to support the event, including the chief of police, public safety partners and the 5th Security Forces from the local Minot Air Force Base. And thanks to a grant from Target, the community event included inflatable jumping castles for the kids, law enforcement equipment and even the bomb squad's remote robot!

Rhode Island



With more than 25,000 Rhode Island School of Design alumni out in the world, it's no wonder there are more than a few RISD graduates working at Target across marketing, site design and product design and development. After all, our PD&D department -where the team creates everything from new product packaging to floral prints for apparel collections-offers a variety of career paths and the opportunity to see your design work in stores across the country.

Tennessee



Did you know? Target House at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, has been providing families with free, long-term housing and care for nearly 20 years! Thanks to hundreds of team member volunteer hours over the years-plus some pretty big celebrity partnerships-Target House has been a welcoming place for thousands of families from across the country when they come to St. Jude for lifesaving treatments.

West Virginia



In the 1910s and 1920s, workers poured into parts of West Virginia as a booming mining community took hold. With many new people in town, the Women's Home Missionary Society saw a need for a community center that would assist locals with health services, English classes and more. So in 1927, the Scott's Run Settlement House was built. Today, team members from the Morgantown Target store-which was built on a reclaimed coal mine and former coal refuse-volunteer their time at SRSH and help the center fundraise for the community. As SRSH Executive Director Shay Petitto puts it, 'Target graciously provides weekly donations to our food pantry, shopping bags for our backpack feeding program, employee volunteers to help unload food trucks and support of our annual fundraiser. Target is truly one of our most valuable corporate partners. Without the support of Target, it would be very difficult to meet the needs of our community. Target allows Scott's Run Settlement House to make a lasting impact on those less fortunate.'

Wyoming

Before Target opened its stores in Wyoming in the late 1980s, it was not uncommon for guests to drive five hours or more to Denver to shop at Target. Our stores in Casper and Cheyenne are an important part of serving our guests in rural communities. Over the years, Wyoming store teams have volunteered time in support of a variety of important state projects, from environmental clean-up work in Yellowstone National Park to donating 2,000 teddy bears to Help Me Grow - Safe Kids Campaign so that law enforcement officials could give them to children in crisis.

