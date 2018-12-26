Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Target Corporation    TGT

TARGET CORPORATION (TGT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/26 04:20:46 pm
62.25 USD   +1.14%
12/22Shoppers Face the Gap Left by Toys 'R' Us -- WSJ
DJ
12/21Shoppers Find Out How Much They Miss Toys 'R' Us -- Update
DJ
12/21Shoppers Find Out How Much They Miss Toys 'R' Us
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Target : Need an Excuse to Treat Yourself or Cash in a GiftCard? We've Got Thousands On Clearance Right Now

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 03:55pm CET
December 26, 2018

Raise a glass, because you rocked this holiday season-incredible gifts, unforgettable moments with family and friends and some amazing eats… check, check, check. Now it's time to treat yourself, cash in those Target GiftCards or snap up a few final gifts to extend the joy this season. And your timing is perfect, my friend! Get those baskets ready, because you're about to save big on thousands of clearance items this week, only at Target. (On second thought, skip the basket and go straight for a cart, because these savings are good).

How good? Well, here's a taste:
That's right, save up to 50 percent on apparel, home, beauty and more. And since we've already established your gift-giving prowess, we know you'll pick something amazing. You deserve it.

Don't miss out on the latest Target news and behind-the-scenes happenings! Subscribe to our bi weekly newsletter and get the top stories from A Bullseye View delivered straight to your inbox!

Disclaimer

Target Corporation published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 14:54:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TARGET CORPORATION
03:55pTARGET : Need an Excuse to Treat Yourself or Cash in a GiftCard? We've Got Thous..
PU
02:44pU.S. holiday shopping season best in six years - report
RE
12/22Shoppers Face the Gap Left by Toys 'R' Us -- WSJ
DJ
12/21TARGET : How Target's Putting a Little Heart in the Holidays … and the Fu..
PU
12/21Shoppers Find Out How Much They Miss Toys 'R' Us -- Update
DJ
12/21TARGET : Chip and Jo Created the Bedding of Your Dreams—And It's Only at T..
PU
12/21TARGET : last-minute holiday shopping
PU
12/21TARGET : Still Holiday Shopping? Get It Done With a Target Run
PU
12/21Shoppers Find Out How Much They Miss Toys 'R' Us
DJ
12/20TARGET : We Danced, We Sang, We Hosted Two Nights of Family Fun at a Target Holi..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 75 347 M
EBIT 2019 4 116 M
Net income 2019 2 909 M
Debt 2019 10 153 M
Yield 2019 4,25%
P/E ratio 2019 11,28
P/E ratio 2020 11,01
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
Capitalization 31 900 M
Chart TARGET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Target Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARGET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 83,4 $
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian C. Cornell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Mulligan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine R. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael E. McNamara Executive VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Rich Agostino Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARGET CORPORATION-5.67%31 900
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION2.08%85 695
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V3.05%43 451
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION6.28%26 220
BURLINGTON STORES INC22.15%10 181
DON QUIJOTE HOLDINGS CO LTD14.16%9 764
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.