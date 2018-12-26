Target : Need an Excuse to Treat Yourself or Cash in a GiftCard? We've Got Thousands On Clearance Right Now

Raise a glass, because you rocked this holiday season-incredible gifts, unforgettable moments with family and friends and some amazing eats… check, check, check. Now it's time to treat yourself, cash in those Target GiftCards or snap up a few final gifts to extend the joy this season. And your timing is perfect, my friend! Get those baskets ready, because you're about to save big on thousands of clearance items this week, only at Target. (On second thought, skip the basket and go straight for a cart, because these savings are good).

How good? Well, here's a taste:

That's right, save up to 50 percent on apparel, home, beauty and more. And since we've already established your gift-giving prowess, we know you'll pick something amazing. You deserve it.

