Target Corporation    TGT

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 11/20 08:04:04 am
120.555 USD   +8.76%
07:50aTARGET : SG&A Rate
PU
07:46aTARGET : Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS
PU
07:46aTARGET : Operating Income Margin Rate
PU
Target : Number of Stores by Square Footage

0
11/20/2019 | 07:46am EST

number of stores

annual - fiscal 2014 to 2019

Fiscal

170,000 or

50,000 to

49,999 or

Total

Period / Year

more sq. ft.

169,999 sq. ft.

less sq. ft.

Q3 2019

272

1,504

86

1,862

Q2 2019

272

1,499

82

1,853

Q1 2019

272

1,501

78

1,851

2018

272

1,501

71

1,844

2017

274

1,500

48

1,822

2016

276

1,504

22

1,802

2015

278

1,505

9

1,792

2014

280

1,509

1

1,790

Source: Target's Consolidated Financial Statements as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Last Updated:

11/20/2019

number of stores

annual, fiscal 1962 to 2014

Fiscal Year

GM

PFresh

ST

City

Express

Total

2014

240

1,292

249

8

1

1,790

2013

289

1,245

251

8

1,793

2012

391

1,131

251

5

1,778

2011

637

875

251

1,763

2010

1,037

462

251

1,750

2009

1,381

108

251

1,740

2008

1,441

2

239

1,682

2007

1,381

210

1,591

2006

1,311

177

1,488

2005

1,239

158

1,397

2004

1,172

136

1,308

2003

1,107

118

1,225

2002

1,053

94

1,147

2001

991

62

1,053

2000

947

30

977

1999

896

16

912

1998

837

14

851

1997

783

13

796

1996

728

8

736

1995

668

2

670

1994

611

611

1993

554

554

1992

506

506

1991

463

463

1990

420

420

1989

399

399

1988

341

341

1987

317

317

1986

246

246

1985

226

226

1984

215

215

1983

205

205

1982

167

167

1981

151

151

1980

137

137

1979

80

80

1978

67

67

1977

59

59

1976

52

52

1975

48

48

1974

46

46

1973

46

46

1972

46

46

1971

30

30

1970

24

24

1969

17

17

1968

11

11

1967

9

9

1966

7

7

1965

5

5

1964

4

4

1963

4

4

1962

4

4

Store Format: GM=General Merchandise; ST=SuperTarget; PFresh=PFresh; City=CityTarget; Express=TargetExpress.

Source: Target's Consolidated Financial Statements as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Last Updated:

11/20/2019

Disclaimer

Target Corporation published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 12:44:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 78 229 M
EBIT 2020 4 553 M
Net income 2020 3 166 M
Debt 2020 10 654 M
Yield 2020 2,36%
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,86x
EV / Sales2021 0,83x
Capitalization 56 636 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 116,04  $
Last Close Price 110,85  $
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian C. Cornell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Mulligan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael J. Fiddelke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael E. McNamara Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Rich Agostino Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARGET CORPORATION69.41%56 636
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION48.37%132 872
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.93%49 525
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION46.59%40 727
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.26.05%13 492
DOLLARAMA INC.45.40%11 235
