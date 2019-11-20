Target : Number of Stores by Square Footage
number of stores
annual - fiscal 2014 to 2019
Fiscal
170,000 or
50,000 to
49,999 or
Total
Period / Year
more sq. ft.
169,999 sq. ft.
less sq. ft.
Q3 2019
272
1,504
86
1,862
Q2 2019
272
1,499
82
1,853
Q1 2019
272
1,501
78
1,851
2018
272
1,501
71
1,844
2017
274
1,500
48
1,822
2016
276
1,504
22
1,802
2015
278
1,505
9
1,792
2014
280
1,509
1
1,790
Source: Target's Consolidated Financial Statements as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
number of stores
annual, fiscal 1962 to 2014
Fiscal Year
GM
PFresh
ST
City
Express
Total
2014
240
1,292
249
8
1
1,790
2013
289
1,245
251
8
1,793
2012
391
1,131
251
5
1,778
2011
637
875
251
1,763
2010
1,037
462
251
1,750
2009
1,381
108
251
1,740
2008
1,441
2
239
1,682
2007
1,381
210
1,591
2006
1,311
177
1,488
2005
1,239
158
1,397
2004
1,172
136
1,308
2003
1,107
118
1,225
2002
1,053
94
1,147
2001
991
62
1,053
2000
947
30
977
1999
896
16
912
1998
837
14
851
1997
783
13
796
1996
728
8
736
1995
668
2
670
1994
611
611
1993
554
554
1992
506
506
1991
463
463
1990
420
420
1989
399
399
1988
341
341
1987
317
317
1986
246
246
1985
226
226
1984
215
215
1983
205
205
1982
167
167
1981
151
151
1980
137
137
1979
80
80
1978
67
67
1977
59
59
1976
52
52
1975
48
48
1974
46
46
1973
46
46
1972
46
46
1971
30
30
1970
24
24
1969
17
17
1968
11
11
1967
9
9
1966
7
7
1965
5
5
1964
4
4
1963
4
4
1962
4
4
Store Format: GM=General Merchandise; ST=SuperTarget; PFresh=PFresh; City=CityTarget; Express=TargetExpress.
Source: Target's Consolidated Financial Statements as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Sales 2020
78 229 M
EBIT 2020
4 553 M
Net income 2020
3 166 M
Debt 2020
10 654 M
Yield 2020
2,36%
P/E ratio 2020
18,0x
P/E ratio 2021
16,7x
EV / Sales2020
0,86x
EV / Sales2021
0,83x
Capitalization
56 636 M
