Target : Pssst… Here’s the Secret to Packing Unswappable School Lunches

08/20/2018 | 04:26pm CEST
August 20, 2018

Back-to-school season is here and you've got plenty on your plate without worrying whether those lovingly-packed lunches will be traded or-gasp!-tossed. Fear not! With these better-for-you, only-at-Target finds, you can send your kiddos off to class with some seriously good food, fast. Yep, you've totally got this.

We know that our guests crave quick, nourishing-and affordable-options for their families. And the kids? Well, they're all about something yummy and fun. Get ready to do a happy dance, because these new Simply Balanced faves strike just the right balance. We've packed in pure, simple ingredients (no artificial flavors, colors, preservatives or trans fats here) so you can pack the perfect lunch.
Upgrade those lunchbox classics
Plain PB & J? No way. Elevate your sandwich game with new Simply Balanced organic nut butters and fruit spreads, or toss one of these all-new Simply Balanced Lunch Kits in their bag for a fun meal in a flash. Add an organic, fruit-juice-sweetened pouch and you're set.
Grab easy, A+ snacks
Round out lunch or serve up an after-school snack that they'll love. Our Simply Balanced organic fruit pouches come in yummy flavors like apple banana blueberry and mango peach. And our new single-serve yogurt cups are perfect on-the-run.

Add a big helping of fun
Now that you've got yummy, better-for-you fare in the (lunch) bag, win a few extra credit points with trendy new Cat & Jack accessories, from lunch kits and bento boxes to sandwich cutters and more.

And the best news? We've got tons of time-saving options to help you shop on your terms. Grab everything you need in one quick Target Run, or have it all brought right to your door with same-day delivery shopped by Shipt, refill your pantry staples with Target Restock and so much more.

Don't miss out on the latest Target news and behind-the-scenes happenings! Subscribe to our bi weekly newsletter and get the top stories from A Bullseye View delivered straight to your inbox!

Disclaimer

Target Corporation published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 14:25:05 UTC
