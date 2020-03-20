Log in
Target Corporation    TGT

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
  Report
Target : Raising Hourly Wages, Expanding Paid-Leave Program

03/20/2020 | 12:47pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Target Corp. Friday said it was raising the hourly wage for its full- and part-time workers by $2 an hour until at least May 2.

The company also said it was offering a paid leave option to workers aged 65 and older, as well as workers who are pregnant or who have an underlying medical condition.

Brian Cornell, the company's chief executive, said that "increasing their compensation for a job incredibly well done and ensuring continued compensation for those who need to care for themselves and their families is a reflection of our company's values and simply the right thing to do."

Target also will pay out bonuses to 20,000 hourly store team leads who oversee individual departments in Target stores, the company said.

Target and the Target Foundation will give $9 million to organizations helping respond to the coronavirus, and a $1 million donation will be given to the Target Team Member Giving Fund "to assist team members who are most impacted by coronavirus," the company said. Target also said it will match up to an additional $1 million in contributions to the Target Team member Giving Fund from fellow team members.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

