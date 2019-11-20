Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Target Corporation    TGT

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 11/20 08:03:13 am
121 USD   +9.16%
07:50aTARGET : SG&A Rate
PU
07:46aTARGET : Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS
PU
07:46aTARGET : Operating Income Margin Rate
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Target : Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 07:46am EST

reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EPS

annual, fiscal 2014 to present (i)

To provide additional transparency, we have disclosed non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (Adjusted EPS). This metric excludes certain items presented below. We believe this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of our continuing operations. This measure is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The most comparable measure is diluted earnings per share from continuing operations. Adjusted EPS should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EPS differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of the measure for comparisons with other companies.

(unaudited)

2018

2017 (a) (b)

2016 (a)

2015 (a)

2014

GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$

5.50

$

5.29

$

4.58

$

5.25

$

3.83

Adjustments

Tax Act (c)

$

(0.07)

$

(0.62)

$

-

$

-

$

-

Loss on early retirement of debt

-

0.14

0.44

-

0.27

Data breach-related costs, net of insurance (d)

-

(0.01)

-

0.04

0.15

Gain on sale (e)

-

-

-

(0.77)

-

Restructuring (f)

-

-

-

0.14

-

Other (g)

-

-

-

0.05

0.03

Other income tax matters (h)

(0.03)

(0.10)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.06)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$

5.39

$

4.69

$

5.00

$

4.69

$

4.22

  1. Beginning with the first quarter 2018, we adopted the new accounting standards for revenue recognition, leases, and pensions. We are presenting certain prior period results on a basis consistent with the new standards and conformed to the current period presentation. We provided additional information about the impact of the new accounting standards on previously reported financial information in a Form 8-K filed on May 11, 2018, and in the Form 8-K filed on May 23, 2018, in connection with our first quarter 2018 earnings release.
  2. 2017 consisted of 53 weeks compared with 52 weeks in the comparable periods presented.
  3. Represents discrete income tax benefits related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Tax Act) enacted in 2017.
  4. Represents expenses related to the 2013 data breach, net of insurance recoveries.
  5. Represents the gain on the 2015 sale of our pharmacy and clinic businesses.
  6. Represents costs related to our corporate restructuring announced during the first quarter of 2015.
  7. For 2015, represents impairments related to our decision to wind down certain noncore operations. For 2014, includes impairments related to undeveloped land in the U.S. and expenses related to converting co-branded card program to MasterCard.
  8. Represents income from the resolution of certain income tax matters unrelated to current period operations.
  9. Additional information as previously reported is available under "summary financials" on investors.target.com.

Source: Target's Consolidated Financial Statements as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Last Updated: 11/20/2019

reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EPS

quarterly, fiscal 2014 to present (k)

2019

2018

2017 (a)

(unaudited)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4 (b)

Q3

Q2

Q1

GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing

operations

$

1.37

$

1.82

$

1.53

$

1.52

$

1.16

$

1.49

$

1.33

$

1.99

$

0.87

$

1.21

$

1.21

Adjustments

Tax Act (c)

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

0.01

$

(0.07)

$

-

$

-

$

(0.63)

$

-

$

-

$

-

Loss on early retirement of debt

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.14

-

-

Data breach-related costs, net of insurance (d)

(0.01)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(0.01)

-

-

-

Other income tax matters (f)

-

-

-

-

-

(0.02)

(0.01)

-

(0.10)

0.01

(0.01)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing

operations

$

1.36

$

1.82

$

1.53

$

1.53

$

1.09

$

1.47

$

1.32

$

1.36

$

0.90

$

1.22

$

1.20

2016 (a)

(unaudited)

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing

operations

$

1.46

$

1.06

$

1.06

$

1.01

Adjustments

Loss on early retirement of debt

$

-

$

-

$

0.17

$

0.26

Pharmacy Transaction-related costs (e)

-

-

(0.01)

0.01

Data breach-related costs, net of insurance (d)

-

-

-

-

Gain on sale (g)

-

-

-

-

Restructuring (h)

-

-

-

-

Impairments (i)

-

-

-

-

Card brand conversion costs (j)

-

-

-

-

Other income tax matters (f)

-

(0.01)

-

-

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing

operations

$

1.45

$

1.04

$

1.22

$

1.28

2015 (a)

2014

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

$

2.31

$

0.76

$

1.21

$

1.01

$

1.49

$

0.82

$

0.61

$

0.89

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

0.27

$

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.03

0.01

-

0.01

0.01

0.11

0.02

(0.79)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.02

0.01

0.10

-

-

-

-

-

0.05

-

-

-

-

0.01

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.01

-

-

(0.01)

-

(0.01)

(0.05)

-

-

$

1.52

$

0.86

$

1.22

$

1.10

$

1.49

$

0.79

$

1.01

$

0.92

  1. Beginning with the first quarter 2018, we adopted the new accounting standards for revenue recognition, leases, and pensions. We are presenting certain prior period results on a basis consistent with the new standards and conformed to the current period presentation. We provided additional information about the impact of the new accounting standards on previously reported financial information in a Form 8-K filed on May 11, 2018, and in the Form 8-K filed on May 23, 2018, in connection with our first quarter 2018 earnings release.
  2. Fourth quarter 2017 consisted of 14 weeks compared with 13 weeks in the comparable periods presented.
  3. Represents discrete income tax expense / (benefits) related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Tax Act) enacted in 2017.
  4. Represents expenses related to the 2013 data breach, net of insurance recoveries.
  5. Represents items related to the 2015 sale of our pharmacy and clinic businesses (Pharmacy Transaction).
  6. Represents (income) / expense from the resolution of certain income tax matters unrelated to current period operations.
  7. Represents the gain on the Pharmacy Transaction.
  8. Represents costs related to our corporate restructuring announced during the first quarter of 2015.
  9. For 2015, represents impairments related to our decision to wind down certain noncore operations. For 2014, represents impairments related to undeveloped land in the U.S.
  10. Represents expense related to converting our co-branded credit card program to MasterCard.
  11. Additional information as previously reported is available under "summary financials" on investors.target.com.

Source: Target's Consolidated Financial Statements as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Last Updated: 11/20/2019

Disclaimer

Target Corporation published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 12:44:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TARGET CORPORATION
07:50aTARGET : SG&A Rate
PU
07:46aTARGET : Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS
PU
07:46aTARGET : Operating Income Margin Rate
PU
07:46aTARGET : Dividends Paid
PU
07:46aTARGET : Dividend Payment History
PU
07:46aTARGET : ROIC from Continuing Operations
PU
07:46aTARGET : Calculation of ROIC
PU
07:46aTARGET : Number of Stores by Square Footage
PU
07:45aTARGET : Calculation of Consolidated EBIT and EBITDA
PU
07:45aTARGET : Ebitda
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 78 229 M
EBIT 2020 4 553 M
Net income 2020 3 166 M
Debt 2020 10 654 M
Yield 2020 2,36%
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,86x
EV / Sales2021 0,83x
Capitalization 56 636 M
Chart TARGET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Target Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARGET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 116,04  $
Last Close Price 110,85  $
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian C. Cornell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Mulligan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael J. Fiddelke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael E. McNamara Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Rich Agostino Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARGET CORPORATION69.41%56 636
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION48.37%132 872
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.93%49 525
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION46.59%40 727
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.26.05%13 492
DOLLARAMA INC.45.40%11 235
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group