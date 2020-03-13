Target : Restock Service Temporarily Out of Stock

By Sarah Nassauer

Target Corp. paused next-day delivery of online orders around the country as shoppers rush to stock up on household items amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

Restock, what Target calls its service that offers shoppers next-day delivery of many household goods such as detergent, diapers and cereal, was is temporarily unavailable nationally, a spokesman confirmed Friday.

Target and other large retailers have invested heavily in recent years to offer shoppers more ways to buy online for delivery or store pickup. The capacity of those services are now being tested as shoppers flock to stores and websites to buy household goods and as more organizations ask workers to stay home.

