Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Target Corporation    TGT

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Target : Restock Service Temporarily Out of Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 01:20pm EDT

By Sarah Nassauer

Target Corp. paused next-day delivery of online orders around the country as shoppers rush to stock up on household items amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

Restock, what Target calls its service that offers shoppers next-day delivery of many household goods such as detergent, diapers and cereal, was is temporarily unavailable nationally, a spokesman confirmed Friday.

Target and other large retailers have invested heavily in recent years to offer shoppers more ways to buy online for delivery or store pickup. The capacity of those services are now being tested as shoppers flock to stores and websites to buy household goods and as more organizations ask workers to stay home.

Write to Sarah Nassauer at sarah.nassauer@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TARGET CORPORATION
01:20pTARGET : Restock Service Temporarily Out of Stock
DJ
03/12TARGET CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/12TARGET : Thinking about trading options or stock in Cigna, Clorox, JPMorgan, NVI..
PR
03/12TARGET CORPORATION : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
PR
03/11TARGET : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
03/11Lancaster Colony, Chick-fil-A Launching Retail Sauce Pilot
DJ
03/10TARGET : CEO Addresses Coronavirus Concerns
DJ
03/09Amazon launches business selling automated checkout to retailers
RE
03/06Costco Sales Surge on Fears Over Illness -- WSJ
DJ
03/05Amazon Dogged by Price Gouging as Coronavirus Fears Grow -- 2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 80 867 M
EBIT 2021 4 898 M
Net income 2021 3 440 M
Debt 2021 9 848 M
Yield 2021 2,97%
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
EV / Sales2021 0,70x
EV / Sales2022 0,68x
Capitalization 46 399 M
Chart TARGET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Target Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARGET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 129,68  $
Last Close Price 92,62  $
Spread / Highest target 62,0%
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian C. Cornell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Mulligan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael J. Fiddelke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael E. McNamara Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Rich Agostino Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARGET CORPORATION-17.65%46 399
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-4.79%123 576
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.68%43 879
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-8.98%36 146
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-20.05%11 988
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION-0.53%11 183
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group