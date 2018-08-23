Target : Rides Retail Surge -- WSJ

By Khadeeja Safdar

Target Corp. said it had its best quarterly results in more than a decade, buoyed by the retailer's efforts to improve its stores and e-commerce capabilities as well as by a booming economy that has helped lift sales across the retail industry.

The numbers from the Minneapolis-based chain continue a strong quarter of results from the country's largest retailers, which have benefited from increasing consumer confidence and rising online sales despite the challenge of Amazon.com Inc. Target Chief Executive Brian Cornell on Wednesday said it isn't just the economy fueling growth, pointing to the company's gains in market share across a range of categories from electronics and homewares to toys and apparel.

"Our progress so far had been well ahead of our original expectations," he said on a conference call Wednesday.

The results were heralded by analysts as confirmation of a retail "renaissance." But some said that while they credit Target and other chains for bouncing back from an extended swoon, the true test is ahead.

"The cost of doing business as a retailer is all the costs you had in the past and then some," said Sucharita Kodali, a retail analyst at Forrester Research. "The biggest challenge is to continue growing in a retail environment that is fundamentally stable."

Many retailers have been gaining online sales at the expense of margins, said Simeon Hyman, global investment strategist at ProShares, which runs an exchange-traded fund called the Decline of the Retail Store ETF. "I'm certainly not one to declare that any of the retailers that have had a decent quarter have found a permanent strategy," he said. "That's going to take a lot longer to play out."

A robust U.S. economy is spurring more people to open their wallets, boosting retailers such as Home Depot Inc. and Nordstrom Inc. Earlier this month, Walmart Inc. said its quarterly sales rose at the fastest rate in over a decade. Some retailers also have been picking up market share from competitors such as J.C. Penney Co. and Toys "R" Us Inc. that have closed locations.

Target said its comparable sales, meaning those from stores that have been open for at least 13 months and from digital channels, increased 6.5% in the quarter ended Aug. 4, representing the company's strongest quarterly performance since 2005.

Total revenue climbed 6.9% to $17.78 billion, and the company raised its full-year earnings outlook. This was Target's fifth straight quarter of increasing comparable sales.

"Rising tide or not, we've been seeing progress in Target's results," said Seth Sigman, an analyst at Credit Suisse. He said the company stands out among competitors, some of which haven't performed as well even in the favorable environment. "The gap is essentially widening between the haves and the have-nots."

Target has said it expects margins to improve in the second half of the year. Margins slipped in the latest quarter in part because of higher digital-fulfillment costs, though Target said some of that pressure was moderated by efforts to cut costs and retool its pricing and promotions.

The company said its menu of exclusive brands and new store designs helped it attract more shoppers to its stores, pushing up store-only comparable sales 4.9% in the second quarter. Comparable digital sales rose 41% in the same period, boosted by a one-day sale in July intended to help Target test its systems before the holiday period. Target said customers also have been using new fulfillment services, including in-store pickup and same-day delivery.

Two years ago, Target was struggling to keep up with competitors such as Amazon.com, which has been benefiting from the movement of shopping online, and Walmart, which had remodeled stores and lowered prices. In early 2017, Mr. Cornell announced a multibillion-dollar spending plan to help Target catch up.

Target since has sharpened its pricing strategy, redesigned stores, introduced exclusive products, and updated its supply chain and technology. It also has acquired grocery-delivery startup Shipt Inc. and opened smaller stores in urban areas and college towns.

The retailer said its investments in improving the freshness and presentation of groceries helped it gain more market share, and that it would push during the holidays to pick up share from the recent closures at Toys "R" Us.

Target said it expects comparable sales in the third quarter and rest of 2018 to be in line with comparable-sales growth so far this year, which Target said has been 4.8%. The company said it expects earnings from continuing operations to be between $1 a share and $1.20 a share in the third quarter.

For the year, Target expects earnings from continuing operations to be between $5.30 a share and $5.50 a share. Target had previously forecast earnings between $5.15 a share and $5.45 a share.

Mr. Cornell on Wednesday highlighted the threat of tariffs, saying they would "increase prices on everyday products for American families." He also said worsening ties between the U.S. and its global trade partners "could damage economic growth and vitality in the United States."

For the quarter that recently ended, Target's profit rose 19% to $799 million, or $1.49 a share, from $671 million, or $1.22 a share, for the comparable quarter a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.47 a share, up from $1.22 a share. Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.40 a share. Target shares rose 3.21% to $85.94 Wednesday.

"It's just one quarter so we'll have to see if it continues," said John Tomlinson, head of consumer research at M Science, an analytics firm.

--Allison Prang contributed to this article.

