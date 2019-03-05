Target : Sales Rise on Efforts to Improve Stores, Boost E-Commerce

By Kimberly Chin

Target Corp. said same-store sales in 2018 rose at the fastest rate in more than a decade, boosted by efforts to improve its stores and e-commerce capabilities.

Full-year comparable sales rose 5%, Target's strongest showing since 2005, the company said. For the quarter ended Feb. 2, comparable sales at the company increased 5.3%, buoyed by holiday spending and stronger traffic at retail stores. A consensus estimate by FactSet projected comparable sales growth of 5% for the quarter.

Target has also shifted its focus toward growing online, offering more options to receive web orders at home or pick up orders in stores. The company said that nearly three quarters of its fourth-quarter digital sales were fulfilled by stores.

Comparable digital sales rose 31% in the fourth quarter.

Overall total revenue was flat at $22.98 billion from a year ago, roughly in line with analysts polled by Refinitiv's estimates of $22.96 billion in sales.

Shares of the company jumped 4.7% in premarket trading.

However profit fell 27% to $799 million, or $1.52 a share, compared with the same quarter a year ago. Analysts were expecting $1.51 a share.

On an adjusted basis, Target made $1.53 a share, up from $1.36 a share reported a year ago. Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.52 a share.

Target said it expects 2019 same-store sales growth to be in the low-to -mid single digits. The company projected full-year earnings from continuing operations on a reported and adjusted basis to be between $5.75 and $6.05 a share.

For the first quarter, Target expects comparable sales to increase in the low- to mid-single digits. It forecasts reported and adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $1.32 to $1.52 a share.

In January, Target said it was launching a search for a new finance chief at a time when it needs to keep momentum going as well as try out new ways to reach its customers amid encroaching e-commerce rivals.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com