Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Target Corporation    TGT

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Target : Sales Rise on Efforts to Improve Stores, Boost E-Commerce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 07:27am EST

By Kimberly Chin

Target Corp. said same-store sales in 2018 rose at the fastest rate in more than a decade, boosted by efforts to improve its stores and e-commerce capabilities.

Full-year comparable sales rose 5%, Target's strongest showing since 2005, the company said. For the quarter ended Feb. 2, comparable sales at the company increased 5.3%, buoyed by holiday spending and stronger traffic at retail stores. A consensus estimate by FactSet projected comparable sales growth of 5% for the quarter.

Target has also shifted its focus toward growing online, offering more options to receive web orders at home or pick up orders in stores. The company said that nearly three quarters of its fourth-quarter digital sales were fulfilled by stores.

Comparable digital sales rose 31% in the fourth quarter.

Overall total revenue was flat at $22.98 billion from a year ago, roughly in line with analysts polled by Refinitiv's estimates of $22.96 billion in sales.

Shares of the company jumped 4.7% in premarket trading.

However profit fell 27% to $799 million, or $1.52 a share, compared with the same quarter a year ago. Analysts were expecting $1.51 a share.

On an adjusted basis, Target made $1.53 a share, up from $1.36 a share reported a year ago. Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.52 a share.

Target said it expects 2019 same-store sales growth to be in the low-to -mid single digits. The company projected full-year earnings from continuing operations on a reported and adjusted basis to be between $5.75 and $6.05 a share.

For the first quarter, Target expects comparable sales to increase in the low- to mid-single digits. It forecasts reported and adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $1.32 to $1.52 a share.

In January, Target said it was launching a search for a new finance chief at a time when it needs to keep momentum going as well as try out new ways to reach its customers amid encroaching e-commerce rivals.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TARGET CORPORATION
07:50aTARGET : Sales Rise on Efforts to Improve Stores, Boost E-Commerce--Update
DJ
07:40aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock-index Futures Struggle For Direction As Investors Keep..
DJ
07:27aTARGET : Sales Rise on Efforts to Improve Stores, Boost E-Commerce
DJ
07:04aTARGET : hits on all cylinders in the fourth quarter
AQ
06:57aTARGET : jumps on 2019 forecast, strong holiday quarter
RE
06:31aTARGET : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Earnings
PR
03/04TARGET : This Big-Hearted Kid is Spreading Kindness with a Wish and a Target Run
PU
03/04TARGET : corporate b-roll and press materials
PU
03/04TARGET CORPORATION : to Webcast Presentation to Investors on March 5
PR
03/04Grocers Face a New Amazon Blow -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 75 372 M
EBIT 2019 4 117 M
Net income 2019 2 912 M
Debt 2019 10 119 M
Yield 2019 3,54%
P/E ratio 2019 13,32
P/E ratio 2020 13,00
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capitalization 38 063 M
Chart TARGET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Target Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARGET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 81,6 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian C. Cornell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Mulligan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine R. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael E. McNamara Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Rich Agostino Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARGET CORPORATION10.36%38 063
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION7.22%96 661
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V-0.76%44 979
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION9.98%31 415
BURLINGTON STORES INC2.16%11 513
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORP.4.20%9 615
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.