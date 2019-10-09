Log in
Target Corporation

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 10/09 10:27:03 pm
110.2700 USD   +1.61%
05:20pTarget's Chief Merchant Quits to Run Bed Bath & Beyond
DJ
05:02pBED BATH & BEYOND : Poaches Target's Merchandising Chief to Lead Company
DJ
05:02pBED BATH & BEYOND : Shares Rising After Co. Names New CEO
DJ
News 
News

Target : Says Michael Fiddelke is New CFO, Chief Merchant Mark Tritton to Depart

10/09/2019 | 04:56pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Target Corp. (TGT) on Wednesday said Michael Fiddelke has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Nov. 1.

Mr. Fiddelke, who has been with Target for over 15 years, has served in a number of roles in finance, human resources, merchandising and operations, the company said. He was most recently senior vice president of operations.

Prior to coming to Target, Mr. Fiddelke worked at Deloitte Consulting LLP.

Target also said the company's chief merchant, Mark Tritton, will resign.

Retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond said Mr. Tritton was joining the company as its new chief executive as of Nov. 4.

Target said its executives Christina Hennington, who joined Target in 2003, and Jill Sando, who joined the company in 1997, are taking on the interim leadership of its merchandising organization.

"This operating structure will remain in place until further notice, and the company does not plan to initiate an external search at this time," Target said.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

