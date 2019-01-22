Target : Share the Love (And Save Sweet Time & Money) This Valentine's Day at Target

Cupid's got game, but you've got Target! Whether you're all about roses and rosé, treating yourself, going glam with the gals or crafting classroom cards, we have everything you need to pull off those perfect plans, fast-at prices you're sure to love.

Get ready to make all the special people in your life swoon-it's as easy as Target Run and done.Sweet treats + a cozy night in = Valentine's perfection

When the candy aisle beckons, use Order Pickup to keep that sweet tooth in check (and save some major time). Browse every last tantalizing treat on Target.com, pick your faves (may we suggest pink champagne chocolates, Reeses Lovemojis or a package of Love, Oreo), and we'll have them ready and waiting for quick pick-up at your local Target. (Psst… add a cozy throw, glittery heart-shaped pillow and a new book or movie and you'll be kicking back for relaxing night in before you know it.)

Party prep without leaving the car

With a few quick clicks in the Target app, use Drive Up to get adorable dinnerware, gift bags, décor and classroom Valentines brought right out to your car. Just order via the app, pull in to the designated spot in the Target parking lot and we'll be out with your bags in a flash.

Dinner ingredients (and more), at your door

Whipping up something special for your Valentine? With Same-Day Delivery shopped by Shipt, have everything you need for a date night dinner delivered right to your front door. Cook up a homemade pasta feast and add the finishing touches with fancy chocolates and beautiful roses (starting in February, your Shipt shopper can deliver fresh flower bouquets). And in select states, they'll even bring the wine.

Endless inspiration

Whether you're planning an epic spa night with your Galentines (oh hi, 24k gold facial mask and glittery nail polish), searching for a stunning date night ensemble or picking up something oh-so-sweet for the littles in your life, we've got you covered. Step into Target stores and you'll find cute, curated displays (a fave from the holiday season, refreshed for Valentine's Day) overflowing with unique gift ideas for everyone on your list. For even more gifts galore, check out Target.com.

Here's to your sweetest (and most elegantly effortless) Valentine's Day yet!

Don't miss out on the latest Target news and behind-the-scenes happenings! Subscribe to our bi weekly newsletter and get the top stories from A Bullseye View delivered straight to your inbox!