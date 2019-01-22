Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Target Corporation    TGT

TARGET CORPORATION (TGT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Target : Share the Love (And Save Sweet Time & Money) This Valentine's Day at Target

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 06:54pm EST
January 22, 2019

Cupid's got game, but you've got Target! Whether you're all about roses and rosé, treating yourself, going glam with the gals or crafting classroom cards, we have everything you need to pull off those perfect plans, fast-at prices you're sure to love.

Get ready to make all the special people in your life swoon-it's as easy as Target Run and done.Sweet treats + a cozy night in = Valentine's perfection
When the candy aisle beckons, use Order Pickup to keep that sweet tooth in check (and save some major time). Browse every last tantalizing treat on Target.com, pick your faves (may we suggest pink champagne chocolates, Reeses Lovemojis or a package of Love, Oreo), and we'll have them ready and waiting for quick pick-up at your local Target. (Psst… add a cozy throw, glittery heart-shaped pillow and a new book or movie and you'll be kicking back for relaxing night in before you know it.)

Party prep without leaving the car
With a few quick clicks in the Target app, use Drive Up to get adorable dinnerware, gift bags, décor and classroom Valentines brought right out to your car. Just order via the app, pull in to the designated spot in the Target parking lot and we'll be out with your bags in a flash.

Dinner ingredients (and more), at your door
Whipping up something special for your Valentine? With Same-Day Delivery shopped by Shipt, have everything you need for a date night dinner delivered right to your front door. Cook up a homemade pasta feast and add the finishing touches with fancy chocolates and beautiful roses (starting in February, your Shipt shopper can deliver fresh flower bouquets). And in select states, they'll even bring the wine.

Endless inspiration
Whether you're planning an epic spa night with your Galentines (oh hi, 24k gold facial mask and glittery nail polish), searching for a stunning date night ensemble or picking up something oh-so-sweet for the littles in your life, we've got you covered. Step into Target stores and you'll find cute, curated displays (a fave from the holiday season, refreshed for Valentine's Day) overflowing with unique gift ideas for everyone on your list. For even more gifts galore, check out Target.com.

Here's to your sweetest (and most elegantly effortless) Valentine's Day yet!

Don't miss out on the latest Target news and behind-the-scenes happenings! Subscribe to our bi weekly newsletter and get the top stories from A Bullseye View delivered straight to your inbox!

Disclaimer

Target Corporation published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 23:53:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TARGET CORPORATION
06:58pTARGET : to Accept Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay and Contactless Cards
PU
06:54pTARGET : Share the Love (And Save Sweet Time & Money) This Valentine's Day at Ta..
PU
04:11aTARGET : 37% of Organizations Impacted by Cryptomining Over Past Year, Shows Che..
AQ
01/19NPS sets eye on Namyang, Hyundai Green Food
AQ
01/18Consumer giants spurn risks to chase online subscribers
RE
01/17TARGET : We Surprised Team Members With $500 Target Donations to Their Favorite ..
PU
01/17TARGET : Only at Target, Cloud Island Now Offers Baby Essentials, Like Toiletrie..
PU
01/16TARGET : Blogger Allie Hiller Shares Her Fave Tips and Target Activewear for Kee..
PU
01/15TARGET : upcoming stores materials
PU
01/15U.S. HOLIDAY SHOPPERS SPEND RECORD $ : Adobe
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 75 376 M
EBIT 2019 4 115 M
Net income 2019 2 910 M
Debt 2019 10 128 M
Yield 2019 3,78%
P/E ratio 2019 12,72
P/E ratio 2020 12,38
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
Capitalization 36 200 M
Chart TARGET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Target Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARGET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 81,6 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian C. Cornell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Mulligan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine R. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael E. McNamara Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Rich Agostino Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARGET CORPORATION6.95%36 200
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION4.85%94 084
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V-2.98%44 897
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION5.04%29 514
BURLINGTON STORES INC4.18%11 424
DON QUIJOTE HOLDINGS CO LTD-7.50%9 081
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.