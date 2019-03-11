Target : Shipt Names New CEO

This morning, Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt, a wholly owned subsidiary of Target, announced he will be departing the company to pursue his next entrepreneurial challenge. He will continue to serve as an advisor to the company. Kelly Caruso will join Shipt, effective immediately, as the new CEO. John Mulligan, Shipt director and Target’s chief operating officer, issued the following statement:

'With expertise ranging from the sales floor to sourcing and merchandising, Kelly is a proven leader who knows retail inside and out. She’ll help Shipt continue bringing same-day convenience to more consumers through its growing marketplace of retail partners,' said John Mulligan, Shipt director and Target’s chief operating officer. 'Bill’s entrepreneurial achievements have changed the game in same-day delivery, and we thank him for his outstanding leadership of Shipt.'

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,800 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5 percent of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.