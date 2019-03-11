Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Target Corporation    TGT

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Target : Shipt Names New CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 02:10pm EDT
MINNEAPOLIS - March 11, 2019

This morning, Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt, a wholly owned subsidiary of Target, announced he will be departing the company to pursue his next entrepreneurial challenge. He will continue to serve as an advisor to the company. Kelly Caruso will join Shipt, effective immediately, as the new CEO. John Mulligan, Shipt director and Target’s chief operating officer, issued the following statement:

'With expertise ranging from the sales floor to sourcing and merchandising, Kelly is a proven leader who knows retail inside and out. She’ll help Shipt continue bringing same-day convenience to more consumers through its growing marketplace of retail partners,' said John Mulligan, Shipt director and Target’s chief operating officer. 'Bill’s entrepreneurial achievements have changed the game in same-day delivery, and we thank him for his outstanding leadership of Shipt.'

About Target
Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,800 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5 percent of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

Disclaimer

Target Corporation published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 18:09:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TARGET CORPORATION
02:10pTARGET : Shipt Names New CEO
PU
01:55pTARGET : Everything You Need to Know About Shopping Target's New Brands Auden, S..
PU
03/08TARGET : Vacation or Staycation? Pack For a Perfect Spring Break at Target
PU
03/06TARGET : Cloud and Mobile Deployments Are the Weakest Links in Enterprise Networ..
AQ
03/06TARGET : and Kohl's Upbeat on the Year
DJ
03/05TARGET : and Kohl's Gain as Rivals Shrink--5th Update
DJ
03/05Target and Papa John's rise while Hertz stumbles
AQ
03/05MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Slightly Lower As Investors Seek Catalysts Beyo..
DJ
03/05TARGET : Holiday sales boost Target forecasts, shares jump
RE
03/05TARGET : Team Target Has Come a Long Way! CEO Brian Cornell Reflects on 2018 and..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 78 038 M
EBIT 2020 4 318 M
Net income 2020 2 979 M
Debt 2020 10 344 M
Yield 2020 3,47%
P/E ratio 2020 13,05
P/E ratio 2021 12,23
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
Capitalization 39 252 M
Chart TARGET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Target Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARGET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 84,7 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian C. Cornell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Mulligan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine R. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael E. McNamara Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Rich Agostino Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARGET CORPORATION14.71%39 252
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION11.84%100 353
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V1.40%45 391
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION9.84%31 207
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORP.3.90%9 861
BURLINGTON STORES INC-11.77%9 674
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.