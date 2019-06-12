Log in
Target Corporation    TGT

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 06/12 04:00:00 pm
88.24 USD   +0.44%
05:39pTARGET : Signs Deals With Two Renewable Energy Cos.
DJ
06/11TARGET : CPSC Says Target Recalling Toddler Boots Due to Choking Hazard
DJ
06/10TARGET : upcoming stores materials
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Target : Signs Deals With Two Renewable Energy Cos.

06/12/2019 | 05:39pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Two companies said Target Corp. (TGT) signed deals to purchase renewable energy from a wind power and a solar power facility.

Leeward Renewable Energy said its virtual power purchase agreement with Target will enable the construction of its Lone Tree Wind Project in Bureau County, Illinois. The facility will have a capacity of about 79.4 megawatts and will be constructed adjacent to an existing Leeward facility. Construction on the project is expected to begin this autumn with a projected completion date of December 2020.

Engie North America Inc. said it entered a 15-year power purchase agreement with Target for its Sand Fork Solar Project.

Sand Fork, which is located in Texas, is expected to come online in the summer of 2021 and will have a total capacity of 200 MW. Target has contracted for 89 MW of capacity, Engie said.

Target said it was moving forward to sourcing 100% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, and also said the two deals announced Wednesday were estimated to generate about 556,000 megawatt hours of renewable electricity, equivalent to the energy used by 280 Target stores annually throughout the U.S.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2020 78 184 M
EBIT 2020 4 399 M
Net income 2020 3 041 M
Debt 2020 10 299 M
Yield 2020 3,06%
P/E ratio 2020 14,65
P/E ratio 2021 13,78
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Capitalization 44 496 M
Chart TARGET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Target Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARGET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 87,4 $
Spread / Average Target 0,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian C. Cornell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Mulligan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine R. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael E. McNamara Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Rich Agostino Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARGET CORPORATION32.92%42 498
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION26.21%106 042
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V9.23%48 516
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION25.38%33 324
BURLINGTON STORES INC2.07%10 219
DOLLARAMA INC28.80%10 113
