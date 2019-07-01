Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Target Corporation    TGT

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Target : Sneak Peek! Three Easy Ways to Pull Off a Stunning Midsummer Refresh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 12:19pm EDT
July 1, 2019

It's finally soaking-up-sunshine, sipping-sweet-tea, relaxing-in-the-hammock season-ahhhh. And we're working on just the thing to make your favorite spaces feel equally dreamy: a treasure trove of new summery gems from Target that'll refresh your home, apartment or dorm fast, without breaking the bank. Before these new, only-at-Target collections debut in July, we're giving you a sneak peek-and three ways to brighten up any summer decor. Bring the outdoors in-and skip the dirty work
A surefire way to infuse a light, airy vibe: greenery, of course. To keep your look as practical and effortless as it is chic, go faux. Give a great bar cart-like this metal, wood and leather classic -an affordable boost with a mix of faux plants (we're loving the trailing fern-and it's just $19.99). Liven up your office space or bathroom with faux greenery in sleek pots, rattan plant stands and colorful pops of décor. Or create a sunny windowsill garden with a mix of faux ferns, succulents, fronds and more-no green thumb, gardening gloves or water can required.Layer your way to maximalist perfection
Love the gorgeous boho trend, but not quite sure how to pull it off in your space? It's all about mixing, matching and layering bold hues, soft textures and striking details. Arrange opulent, gold-accented wall art with bird-shaped décor on an empty shelf or sill. Bedeck the bed in multiple prints and velvet and fur oversized pillows, or stack amazing, jewel-toned pillows (just 34.99!) on the floor for a cozy lounging space.
Set the (patio) scene
Of course, your outdoor space deserves a little summer love, too! It's as easy as choosing a few faves from Opalhouse's eclectic green and gold outdoor collection, from ornate woven rugs and macramé pillows to beveled gold accent tables. (Everything's designed to withstand the elements). Then add some ambiance with a string of rose gold lights or leopard print lanterns, sit back and unwind.

Can't wait to get started? Our midsummer collections launch in early July at Target stores and on Target.com.

Don't miss out on the latest Target news and behind-the-scenes happenings! Subscribe to our bi weekly newsletter and get the top stories from A Bullseye View delivered straight to your inbox!

Disclaimer

Target Corporation published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 16:17:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TARGET CORPORATION
12:19pTARGET : Sneak Peek! Three Easy Ways to Pull Off a Stunning Midsummer Refresh
PU
06/28TARGET : The Gen Z Entrepreneurs of Target Incubator Are Building Businesses wit..
PU
06/27TARGET : Back to College Look Book
PU
06/27TARGET : Back to School look book
PU
06/27TARGET : These Amazing Kiddos Just Got the Best Garden-Inspired Surprise from Ch..
PU
06/26TARGET : Ta-da! We're Unveiling Our First Tween-Focused Lifestyle Brand Just for..
PU
06/26TARGET : From Crayons to Dorm Décor, Tackle Every Back-to-Class List with Ease a..
PU
06/26TARGET : More Than Magic look book
PU
06/25TARGET : These Small but Mighty Target Stores Are a College Student's Dream
PU
06/25TARGET : to Debut Target Deal Days – No Membership Required
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 75 398 M
EBIT 2019 4 118 M
Net income 2019 2 913 M
Debt 2019 10 138 M
Yield 2019 2,97%
P/E ratio 2019 15,8x
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,72x
EV / Sales2020 0,70x
Capitalization 44 373 M
Chart TARGET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Target Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARGET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 88,6  $
Last Close Price 86,6  $
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian C. Cornell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Mulligan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine R. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael E. McNamara Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Rich Agostino Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARGET CORPORATION31.05%44 373
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION29.72%116 219
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V4.86%47 608
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION25.06%34 915
BURLINGTON STORES INC4.60%11 292
DOLLARAMA INC41.88%11 042
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About