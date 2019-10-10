Target : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

|
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)<_o3a_p>
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)<_o3a_p>
X<_o3a_p>
Form filed by One Reporting Person<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)<_o3a_p>
2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)<_o3a_p>
2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)<_o3a_p>
3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)<_o3a_p>
4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)<_o3a_p>
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)<_o3a_p>
6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)<_o3a_p>
7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Code<_o3a_p>
V<_o3a_p>
Amount<_o3a_p>
(A) or (D)<_o3a_p>
Price<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Common Stock<_o3a_p>
10/08/2019<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
S(1)<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
2,000<_o3a_p>
D<_o3a_p>
$110<_o3a_p>
39,890<_o3a_p>
D<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned<_o3a_p>
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)<_o3a_p>
2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security<_o3a_p>
3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)<_o3a_p>
3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)<_o3a_p>
4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)<_o3a_p>
5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)<_o3a_p>
6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)<_o3a_p>
7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)<_o3a_p>
8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)<_o3a_p>
9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)<_o3a_p>
10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)<_o3a_p>
11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Code<_o3a_p>
V<_o3a_p>
(A)<_o3a_p>
(D)<_o3a_p>
Date Exercisable<_o3a_p>
Expiration Date<_o3a_p>
Title<_o3a_p>
Amount or Number of Shares<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Explanation of Responses:<_o3a_p>
1. The reported transaction was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan previously entered into by the reporting person on August 30, 2019.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Andrew J. Neuharth, Attorney-In-Fact<_o3a_p>
10/10/2019<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
** Signature of Reporting Person<_o3a_p>
Date<_o3a_p>
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.<_o3a_p>
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).<_o3a_p>
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).<_o3a_p>
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.<_o3a_p>
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.<_o3a_p>
|