Target : Stores Suffer Nationwide Outage

06/15/2019 | 03:59pm EDT

By Khadeeja Safdar

Shoppers at Target Corp. were unable to make purchases Saturday at stores across the country, prompting long lines and complaints.

On Saturday afternoon, Target said it was aware of the problem and that its employees were working to correct the issue. Store employees informed shoppers of a problem with the company's checkout registers.

"We're aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores," a spokesman for the retail chain said. "Our teams are troubleshooting now, and we apologize for the inconvenience."

Target didn't say what caused the issue.

Many shoppers took to Twitter to complain of long lines and confusion at stores. They used the hashtag #TargetDown and pointed out the poor timing of the outage, coming the day before Father's Day.

Write to Khadeeja Safdar at khadeeja.safdar@wsj.com

