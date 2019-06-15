Target : Stores Suffer Nationwide Outage -- Update

By Khadeeja Safdar

Shoppers at Target Corp. were unable to make purchases Saturday at stores across the country, prompting long lines and complaints.

Target said the outage was the result of an internal technology issue that lasted approximately two hours. The retailer said Saturday evening employees had worked to identify and fix the problem.

"After an initial but thorough review, we can confirm that this was not a data breach or security-related issue, and no guest information was compromised at any time," a Target spokesman said.

Earlier in the day, the company said it was aware that customers were unable to make purchases at stores and that it was troubleshooting the matter. Store employees had informed shoppers of a problem with the company's checkout registers.

Many shoppers took to Twitter to complain of long lines and confusion at stores. They used the hashtag #TargetDown and pointed out the poor timing of the outage, coming the day before Father's Day.

Write to Khadeeja Safdar at khadeeja.safdar@wsj.com