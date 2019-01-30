Log in
Target : Takeoff Accelerator Program Is Back With 10 Emerging Beauty Brands

01/30/2019 | 10:04pm EST
January 30, 2019

Maybe you've been in a Target store recently, or on Target.com, and Girl+Hair or YUNI Beauty products caught your eye.

Can't blame you. These brands represent just a couple of the results of Target Takeoff, our retail accelerator that brings up-and-coming startups to Minneapolis to learn the ins and outs of mass retail. Another example? Keep an eye out for Oars + Alps arriving in February.

Finding these great new products and services to bring to Target is no small job, and our teams are always on the lookout for interesting brands we know our guests will love. And this week, we're kicking off the program's third year with 10 incredible companies that share one common goal-making an impact in the beauty industry, following in the footsteps of last year's program.

We decided to widen the scope of emerging beauty brand categories. From all-natural skincare to wellness remedies and beauty supplements, the industry is an evolving, innovative space. As the program gets underway at Target HQ this week, these emerging beauty brands will have a chance to work alongside business mentors-including more than 70 Target leaders across the company, and Target Takeoff graduates-to learn how to scale to mass retail.

Following this week, the startups will receive continued support through virtual workshops and mentorship, refining their pitch and products, before returning to Minneapolis to participate in a product showcase on Feb. 28.

It's just one program of Target's larger retail accelerator capability, including the METRO Target Retail Accelerator, Certified by Techstars, Target Incubator, which is focused on the next generation of entrepreneurs, and the Target Accelerator Program in India.

Ready to see the selected startups for this year's program? Read all about them, below.

allyoos

Known for its clean-ingredient products, allyoos was created to offer innovative haircare that works on all hair types. They're going beyond traditional shampoo and conditioner, offering unique haircare solutions like a one-step wash and strand soak.

Black Chicken Remedies

Black Chicken Remedies is a popular Australian brand focused on wellness and recovery. Their products include remedies for skin, hair, body and mind that harness the powers of essential oils and all-natural ingredients.

DUCALM

DUCALM's mission is to create quality, multitasking skincare products-like their Multitastic Balm, Sink Free Facial Kit and Walk Out Clean Wipes-for people on the go.

Everyday for Every Body

Founded to fill a gap in the sunscreen market, Everyday for Every Body is an inclusive and affordable sunscreen and Australian lifestyle brand. Their superfood-infused products are unscented, not sticky or whitening and suitable for every body.

Olive + M

Olive + M is an all-natural skincare brand focused on bringing olive oil-based products to the market. All their face and body products are created with clean ingredients and high-quality olive oil.

Pholk

Inspired by the folk beauty and botanicals of the African Diaspora, Pholk creates natural vegan skincare products with non-comedogenic botanicals. Their toxin-free products include cleansers, face serums, masks and toners that are designed for various skin types.

SAHI Cosmetics

Formulated by a scientist from the Midwest, SAHI Cosmetics offers luxury makeup for every skin tone. By ensuring their products match three different undertones, from light to dark, they're able to match makeup to all shades.

SkinKick

SkinKick is on a mission to give everyone clear skin and confidence with safe and effective products. Their DUO and TRIO product systems are formulated with 99 percent natural ingredients and no harsh chemicals.

Scotch Porter

Scotch Porter is a head-to-toe grooming brand for multicultural men and women, offering products that are both less toxic and more effective than conventional brands.

TERRA ORIGIN

Focused on high quality, scientifically studied ingredients that can improve overall health, TERRA ORIGIN offers vitamin and powder supplements that seek to improve the mind and body's well-being.

Don't miss out on the latest Target news and behind-the-scenes happenings! Subscribe to our bi weekly newsletter and get the top stories from A Bullseye View delivered straight to your inbox!

Disclaimer

Target Corporation published this content on 30 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2019 03:03:06 UTC
