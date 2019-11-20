Target : Total revenue

total revenue: percentage change from prior year (a) (b)

fiscal 2016 to present (f)

Effective January 15, 2015, Target operates as a single segment that includes all of its continuing operations, which are designed to enable guests to purchase products seamlessly in stores or through our digital channels.

Total revenue includes merchandise sales, net of expected returns, from our store and digital channels, as well as gift card breakage and other revenue.

The fourth quarter and full year 2017 consisted of 14 weeks and 53 weeks, respectively, compared with 13 weeks and 52 weeks in the comparable periods presented.

Beginning with the first quarter 2018, we adopted the new accounting standards for revenue recognition, leases, and pensions. We are presenting certain prior period results on a basis consistent with the new standards and conformed to the current period presentation. We provided additional information about the impact of the new accounting standards on previously reported financial information in a Form 8-K filed on May 11, 2018.

2015 total revenue includes sales of $3,815 million related to our former pharmacy and clinic businesses, which Target sold to CVS in December of 2015.