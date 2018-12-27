Target : We're Celebrating Some of Our Favorite Target Moments From 2018

The New Year is just around the corner and while we're gearing up for one final celebration before the clock strikes midnight, we're taking a moment to look back at some of Target's memorable moments from 2018.

This year, we launched eight new, only-at-Target brands across our assortment. From Universal Thread, Prologue, Wild Fable and Original Use in apparel and accessories, to Opalhouse and Made By Design in home, Smartly in beauty and essentials and Heyday in electronics, we advanced the work we started last year. In another 2017 promise fulfilled, we continued our $14 million commitment to local youth soccer and created new soccer play spaces across the country, bringing the sport to more kids and families. It's also been a milestone year for new store openings, as we now have Target locations in all 50 states! Our 50 States of Target series spotlighted stories from around the U.S., leading up to the opening of our first Vermont store in October. Also new this year? Drive Up and Shipt, two time-saving pickup and delivery options that help guests shop Target on their terms. In the spirit of helping, we assisted team members and local communities in the wake of Hurricane Florence and the devastating California wildfires, providing much-needed community support and financial aid.

All that and so much more made 2018 a year for the Target history books. Check it out in the video, below:



Cheers to 2019 and to all Target has planned for next year and beyond!

