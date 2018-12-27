Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Target Corporation    TGT

TARGET CORPORATION (TGT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Target : We're Celebrating Some of Our Favorite Target Moments From 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 08:45pm EST
December 27, 2018

The New Year is just around the corner and while we're gearing up for one final celebration before the clock strikes midnight, we're taking a moment to look back at some of Target's memorable moments from 2018.

This year, we launched eight new, only-at-Target brands across our assortment. From Universal Thread, Prologue, Wild Fable and Original Use in apparel and accessories, to Opalhouse and Made By Design in home, Smartly in beauty and essentials and Heyday in electronics, we advanced the work we started last year. In another 2017 promise fulfilled, we continued our $14 million commitment to local youth soccer and created new soccer play spaces across the country, bringing the sport to more kids and families. It's also been a milestone year for new store openings, as we now have Target locations in all 50 states! Our 50 States of Target series spotlighted stories from around the U.S., leading up to the opening of our first Vermont store in October. Also new this year? Drive Up and Shipt, two time-saving pickup and delivery options that help guests shop Target on their terms. In the spirit of helping, we assisted team members and local communities in the wake of Hurricane Florence and the devastating California wildfires, providing much-needed community support and financial aid.

All that and so much more made 2018 a year for the Target history books. Check it out in the video, below:

Cheers to 2019 and to all Target has planned for next year and beyond!

Don't miss out on the latest Target news and behind-the-scenes happenings! Subscribe to our bi weekly newsletter and get the top stories from A Bullseye View delivered straight to your inbox!

Disclaimer

Target Corporation published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2018 01:44:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TARGET CORPORATION
08:45pTARGET : We're Celebrating Some of Our Favorite Target Moments From 2018
PU
09:32aTARGET : Option-trading opportunities on Citigroup Inc., Caesars Entertainment C..
PR
06:26aTARGET : Saves the Day for Last-Minute Shoppers with More Easy Ways to Buy and D..
AQ
12/26U.S. holiday shopping season best in six years - report
RE
12/26TARGET : Need an Excuse to Treat Yourself or Cash in a GiftCard? We've Got Thous..
PU
12/22Shoppers Face the Gap Left by Toys 'R' Us -- WSJ
DJ
12/21TARGET : How Target's Putting a Little Heart in the Holidays … and the Fu..
PU
12/21Shoppers Find Out How Much They Miss Toys 'R' Us -- Update
DJ
12/21TARGET : Chip and Jo Created the Bedding of Your Dreams—And It's Only at T..
PU
12/21TARGET : last-minute holiday shopping
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 75 357 M
EBIT 2019 4 116 M
Net income 2019 2 901 M
Debt 2019 10 153 M
Yield 2019 4,01%
P/E ratio 2019 11,93
P/E ratio 2020 11,64
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
Capitalization 33 977 M
Chart TARGET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Target Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARGET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 83,4 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian C. Cornell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Mulligan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine R. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael E. McNamara Executive VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Rich Agostino Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARGET CORPORATION-0.21%33 977
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION6.72%87 495
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V3.15%43 630
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION13.91%27 853
BURLINGTON STORES INC30.38%10 813
DON QUIJOTE HOLDINGS CO LTD19.97%9 628
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.