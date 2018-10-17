Target : reimagined toy experience
10/17/2018 | 12:43am CEST
MINNEAPOLIS - October 16, 2018
Related:
Disclaimer
Target Corporation published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 22:42:00 UTC
Latest news on TARGET CORPORATION
Sales 2019
75 176 M
EBIT 2019
4 177 M
Net income 2019
2 888 M
Debt 2019
10 140 M
Yield 2019
3,10%
P/E ratio 2019
15,58
P/E ratio 2020
15,05
EV / Sales 2019
0,73x
EV / Sales 2020
0,71x
Capitalization
44 535 M
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TARGET CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
27
Average target price
88,3 $
Spread / Average Target
4,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.