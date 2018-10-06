Target's Answer to Discounters Is an Even Cheaper Store Brand

By Khadeeja Safdar

Target Corp. is wading into a new territory: $1 toiletries.

The Minneapolis-based retailer said it is planning to launch a new brand for consumer staples called Smartly with more than 70 products, including razors, toilet paper and dish soap, mostly priced under $2. The products will be offered at stores and online in mid-October.

Mark Tritton, Target's chief merchandising officer, said the new line of consumer staples is an attempt to compete with generic brands at drugstores and discount chains. "It's about showing people that I don't have to go to Aldi or I don't have to go to Dollar General to find what I'm looking for," he said in an interview.

Smartly is the latest step by the retailer to offer more competitive prices, a change in strategy after the company began losing ground to competitors like Walmart Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.

In 2017, Target's chief executive Brian Cornell said the company would sacrifice profits to lower prices, which has helped the retailer win back shoppers. In August, the company reported its best quarterly results in more than a decade.

Since Mr. Cornell announced the investment plan last year, the company has been shedding some of its stalwart brands and launching new ones. Stocking exclusive merchandise is part of his strategy to fend off competition from Amazon and other chains. Private-label brands also tend to be more profitable for retailers.

In the past two years, Target has created 20 brands, mostly in the apparel and home categories. Over the summer, it launched its first electronics brand called Heyday with items like headphones and speakers, all priced under $60.

Target said Smartly is priced, on average, about 70% less than traditional brands, such as Procter & Gamble Co. labels like Tide, Gillette and Charmin. The new line will be Target's second generic brand for toiletries, undercutting prices on its Up & Up brand by about 50%.

"Am I saying we're looking to replace a key brand like Tide with Smartly? Absolutely not," said Mr. Tritton.

Smartly products are sold in small quantities, such as a single roll of paper towels, to capture Gen-Z and millennial shoppers, including college students or 20-somethings who are starting their first jobs. Target's market research has shown these shoppers aren't as loyal to well-known brands.

Most millennials are cost-conscious and more likely to try new products, but they are also looking for items that are pitched as healthy and good for the environment, said David Garfield, head of the consumer products practice at consulting firm AlixPartners. "It's been a challenge for store brands and private labels to offer value, but also enough of the other attributes," he said.

In mid-October, Smartly items will be sold alongside other products in their respective aisles and available to buy online through Target's restock program, which lets shoppers fill a box of goods and pay a flat shipping fee. The company said it plans to make room for Smartly by removing the least performing items in each product category.

Meanwhile, the market for generic consumer staples has become more crowded. Last year, Brandless, a San Francisco-based startup, began selling staples such as fluoride-free toothpaste and dish soap, priced at $3. German grocer Aldi has also been opening more locations in the U.S. and gaining traction by selling a pared-down selection at rock-bottom prices.

The competition has forced players such as Walmart to revamp their brands. In 2016, the big-box chain scrapped a discount store brand in sparse blue packaging called Price First as part of a wider reworking of all its private-label products. The company now sells its lowest-priced groceries under Great Value and toiletries under Equate, with boxes and bottles more reminiscent of traditional brands.

Mr. Tritton said Target's merchants spent months thinking about the design for Smartly, eventually landing on the minimalist packaging. Some products also incorporate scents, though the package on a bar of Smartly soap says it "smells like, well, nothing."

Sarah Nassauer contributed to this article.

