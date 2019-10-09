Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Target Corporation    TGT

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 10/09 10:27:03 pm
110.2700 USD   +1.61%
05:20pTarget's Chief Merchant Quits to Run Bed Bath & Beyond
DJ
05:02pBED BATH & BEYOND : Poaches Target's Merchandising Chief to Lead Company
DJ
05:02pBED BATH & BEYOND : Shares Rising After Co. Names New CEO
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Target's Chief Merchant Quits to Run Bed Bath & Beyond

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 05:20pm EDT

By Sarah Nassauer

Target Corp.'s chief merchant, Mark Tritton, has resigned ahead of the key holiday season to take the top job at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., a rival chain that has been struggling to adapt to the shifting retail landscape.

Mr. Tritton, who joined Target in 2016 from Nordstrom Inc., helped launch a collection of house brands for the chain, including a new line of lingerie and inexpensive toiletries. The moves, along with Target's recent investments in its stores and ecommerce, helped reverse a sales slump.

At Bed Bath & Beyond, he will take over a 1,900-store chain that competes with Target and has been contending with falling sales and board upheaval. The housewares chain, under pressure from activist investors, has been looking for new permanent CEO since earlier this year. Mr. Tritton will join as chief executive and a board member on Nov. 4.

Target said two existing executives will take over Mr. Tritton's duties on an interim basis and report directly to CEO Brian Cornell. The company said it isn't conducting an external search for a new merchandising chief.

Target also said it promoted Michael Fiddelke to be its chief financial officer starting Nov. 1, succeeding Cathy Smith, who had previously announced plans to retire.

Write to Sarah Nassauer at sarah.nassauer@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BED BATH & BEYOND INC. -0.05% 9.94 Delayed Quote.-12.15%
NORDSTROM 0.42% 33.1 Delayed Quote.-29.29%
TARGET CORPORATION 1.70% 110.36 Delayed Quote.63.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TARGET CORPORATION
05:20pTarget's Chief Merchant Quits to Run Bed Bath & Beyond
DJ
05:02pBED BATH & BEYOND : Poaches Target's Merchandising Chief to Lead Company
DJ
05:02pBED BATH & BEYOND : Shares Rising After Co. Names New CEO
DJ
04:56pTARGET : Says Michael Fiddelke is New CFO, Chief Merchant Mark Tritton to Depart
DJ
04:41pTARGET CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:16pTARGET : Names Michael Fiddelke Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Off..
PR
10/08Domino's, Target post gains while Qiagen, Ambarella decline
AQ
10/08TARGET : Parent of Toys R Us teams up with Target to power online biz
AQ
10/08Target to power new Toys 'R' Us online business
RE
10/08TARGET : to Power Toys"R"Us Shopping Experience
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 78 265 M
EBIT 2020 4 543 M
Net income 2020 3 167 M
Debt 2020 10 681 M
Yield 2020 2,40%
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,84x
EV / Sales2021 0,82x
Capitalization 55 446 M
Chart TARGET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Target Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARGET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 112,68  $
Last Close Price 108,52  $
Spread / Highest target 19,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian C. Cornell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Mulligan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine R. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael E. McNamara Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Rich Agostino Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARGET CORPORATION63.34%55 446
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION43.29%128 322
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.11.31%49 584
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION47.89%41 090
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.18.39%12 673
DOLLARAMA INC.43.92%11 001
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group