Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Target Corporation    TGT

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/21 07:39:57 am
97.1 USD   +13.53%
07:38aTARGET : Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS
PU
07:38aTARGET : GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share
PU
07:38aTARGET : Operating Income Margin Rate
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Target's Earnings and Sales Exceed Expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 07:16am EDT

By Kimberly Chin

Target Corp. said sales and profit rose in the second quarter, extending the retailer's growth streak as investments in its stores, merchandise and digital capabilities continue to pay off.

The company reported Wednesday a 3.4% rise in comparable sales for the quarter ended Aug. 3. Chief Executive Brian Cornell said Target's sales and traffic were achieved by attracting customers with a compelling assortment, convenience and competitive pricing.

Digital sales jumped 34% from a year earlier.

The company raised its earnings guidance for the year. Target now anticipates earnings of $5.90 to $6.20 a share, up from its previous range of $5.75 to $6.05 a share.

Shares of Target jumped 9.4% in premarket trading as sales were more than Wall Street analysts were expecting.

Discount chains have gained market share in recent quarters, while department stores have struggled to stand out. Walmart reported higher sales in the recent quarter, extending a multiyear streak of growth. Macy's Inc., Kohl's Corp. and J.C. Penney Co. posted disappointing results. Many retailers are also bracing for an increase in tariffs on goods imported from China.

Like other retailers, Target has been spending heavily to adjust to changes in shopping habits and compete with Amazon.com Inc. It has added new brands, expanded its pickup and delivery options, renovated stores and improved its digital capabilities. The retailer has also been benefiting from store closures by Toys "R" Us and others.

Target's second-quarter profit rose from a year earlier to $938 million, or $1.82 a share. Total sales climbed 3.6% to $18.42 billion.

Target said it expects a 3.4% increase for comparable sales in the current quarter as well as the second half of the year, and earnings of $1.04 to $1.24 a share for the quarter.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J C PENNEY COMPANY INC 3.21% 0.6108 Delayed Quote.-43.10%
TARGET CORPORATION -1.21% 85.53 Delayed Quote.29.41%
WALMART INC. -1.55% 112.05 Delayed Quote.20.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TARGET CORPORATION
07:38aTARGET : Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS
PU
07:38aTARGET : GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share
PU
07:38aTARGET : Operating Income Margin Rate
PU
07:38aTARGET : Dividends Paid
PU
07:38aTARGET : Dividend Payment History
PU
07:38aTARGET : ROIC from Continuing Operations
PU
07:38aTARGET : Calculation of ROIC
PU
07:38aTARGET : Number of Stores by Square Footage
PU
07:38aTARGET : Calculation of Consolidated EBIT and EBITDA
PU
07:38aTARGET : Ebitda
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 78 137 M
EBIT 2020 4 414 M
Net income 2020 3 049 M
Debt 2020 10 686 M
Yield 2020 3,06%
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,70x
EV / Sales2021 0,68x
Capitalization 43 820 M
Chart TARGET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Target Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARGET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 90,08  $
Last Close Price 85,53  $
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian C. Cornell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Mulligan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine R. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael E. McNamara Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Rich Agostino Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARGET CORPORATION29.41%43 820
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION34.00%120 049
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V13.31%50 054
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION26.95%35 444
DOLLARAMA INC59.04%12 199
BURLINGTON STORES INC3.90%11 217
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group