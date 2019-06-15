Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Target Corporation    TGT

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Target : says registers back online, blames outage on technology issue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/15/2019 | 06:44pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People exit a Target store in Azusa

(Reuters) - Target Corp on Saturday said its payment registers were back online after a systems outage stopped customers in the United States from paying for in-store purchases.

The outage was caused by an "internal technology issue" that lasted for about two hours and was not a data breach or security-related issue, Target said in a statement https://corporate.target.com/press/releases/2019/06/target-addresses-register-outage-all-stores-back-o?ref=tgt_soc_f1ijw&afid=TW_BR&cpng=Other_Other_pub_GET.

The retailer said no guest information was compromised.

Earlier on Saturday, Target tweeted http://bit.ly/2WKO1HY that it was aware guests could not make purchases and apologised for the inconvenience.

According to media reports, the problem affected Target stores across the country.

Some customers took to Twitter to complain using the hashtag #targetdown, and many commended Target employees for handling the situation well.

"The poor people @Target," one Twitter user with the handle @writeriowa wrote. "I walked in, they apologised profusely, and handed me coupons. It's not the local employees' fault, so please, be patient and kind. #targetdown."

"To my fellow target employees, stay strong in this dark time. #targetdown," another user tweeted.

A defect in a network device in June 2014 also caused problems with Target's payment processing systems, according to media reports.

(Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Trott and Daniel Wallis)

By Ishita Palli

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TARGET CORPORATION
07:04pTARGET : Addresses Register Outage; All Stores Back Online
PU
06:44pTARGET : says registers back online, blames outage on technology issue
RE
05:59pTARGET : tech trouble clogs stores with long checkout lines
AQ
03:59pTARGET : Stores Suffer Nationwide Outage
DJ
04:42aTARGET : signs 89-MW solar PPA to hit 100% renewable electricity by 2030 goal
AQ
06/14MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks End Slightly Lower As Tech Shares Slide; Chewy Soars ..
DJ
06/14ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall On Weak China Data, Geopolitical Jitters
DJ
06/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Huawei, Walmart, Sony, Huawei
06/13#ROOTS2019 : Local is lekka
AQ
06/13Trump Could Retaliate if Xi Balks at Trade Meeting, Kudlow Says
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 78 184 M
EBIT 2020 4 399 M
Net income 2020 3 041 M
Debt 2020 10 299 M
Yield 2020 3,06%
P/E ratio 2020 14,65
P/E ratio 2021 13,78
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Capitalization 44 496 M
Chart TARGET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Target Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARGET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 87,4 $
Spread / Average Target 0,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian C. Cornell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Mulligan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine R. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael E. McNamara Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Rich Agostino Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARGET CORPORATION32.83%42 498
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION27.71%106 042
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V8.37%48 516
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION25.55%33 324
BURLINGTON STORES INC3.70%10 219
DOLLARAMA INC44.07%10 113
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About