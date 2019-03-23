Log in
01:50pTARGET : store remodels
PU
03/20TARGET : Has JUST The Breath of Fresh Air Your Home Needs for Spring
PU
03/18TARGET : upcoming stores materials
PU
Target : store remodels

03/23/2019 | 01:50pm EDT
MINNEAPOLIS - March 23, 2019

Take a look inside some of our store remodels from across the country.

Apparel
expand panel

Lino Lakes, Minnesota, Target store
Download

Guest Service and Order Pickup
expand panel

Duarte, California, Target store
Download

Beauty
expand panel

Gainesville, Virginia, Target store
Download

Baby
expand panel
Fitting Rooms
expand panel
Kids' Books
expand panel
Fan Central
expand panel

Gainesville, Virginia, Target store
Download

Apparel
expand panel

Duarte, California, Target store
Download

Home
expand panel

Gainesville, Virginia, Target store
Download

Food and Beverage
expand panel

Lino Lakes, Minnesota, Target store
Download

Jewelry and Accessories
expand panel

Gainesville, Virginia, Target store
Download

Kitchen
expand panel

Gainesville, Virginia, Target store
Download

Food and Beverage
expand panel

Duarte, California, Target store
Download

Wine and Spirits
expand panel

Lino Lakes, Minnesota, Target store
Download

Center Aisle
expand panel

Duarte, California, Target store
Download




Disclaimer

Target Corporation published this content on 23 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2019 17:49:05 UTC
Latest news on TARGET CORPORATION
03/15StarKist Reaches Tuna Price-Fixing Settlement With Kroger, Other Retailers
DJ
03/15StarKist Reaches Tuna Price-Fixing Settlement With Kroger and Other Retailers
DJ
03/14TARGET : corporate b-roll and press materials
PU
03/14TARGET CORPORATION : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 77 948 M
EBIT 2020 4 321 M
Net income 2020 2 975 M
Debt 2020 10 305 M
Yield 2020 3,40%
P/E ratio 2020 13,48
P/E ratio 2021 12,66
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Capitalization 40 439 M
Chart TARGET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Target Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARGET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 84,4 $
Spread / Average Target 7,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian C. Cornell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Mulligan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine R. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael E. McNamara Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Rich Agostino Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARGET CORPORATION20.28%40 439
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION16.62%104 498
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V4.20%46 341
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION8.69%30 881
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORP.4.95%10 077
BURLINGTON STORES INC-10.25%9 793
