Target : to Accept Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay and Contactless Cards

America's easiest place to shop is about to get even more convenient.

Target stores will soon accept Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay as well as 'contactless cards' from Mastercard, Visa, American Express and Discover in all stores.

'Offering guests more ways to conveniently and quickly pay is just another way we're making it easier than ever to shop Target,' said Mike McNamara, Target's chief information officer.

Here's how it works: Guests who have mobile payment set up in their iPhone, Samsung Galaxy phone or Android phone or wearable devices will be able to hold their device near the card reader at checkout to complete their purchase. Those using contactless credit or debit cards-ones with a sideways wave symbol (like a Wi-Fi symbol)-will, similarly, tap their contactless card on the reader screen to pay.

In 2017, Target launched the popular Wallet feature in the Target App for mobile payment and more. With Wallet, guests can use their phones to pay with a Target REDcard credit or debit card-hello, 5 percent off all purchases!-and save with Cartwheel deals all in one fast and easy scan at checkout. Guests can also use Wallet to access Weekly Ad coupons and to store and redeem their Target GiftCards. (No wonder we've already had nearly 150 million Wallet scans at checkout!)

Check it out. Now, more ways to pay.

Accepted at checkout: Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Target app and contactless cards from Mastercard, Visa, American Express and Discover

1. Look: Check for the Contactless Symbol on the store's checkout terminal.

2. Tap: When prompted, bring your card or device within a few inches of the reader screen.

3. Go: Get the OK-a 'beep' or 'thanks!'-and go!

P.S. You can also use the wallet feature in the Target app to pay with a Target REDcard credit or debit card and save with Cartwheel deals-all in one fast and easy scan.

In addition to providing more easy ways for guests to pay, Target also offers the widest breadth of pickup and delivery options in retail. That includes Free 2-Day Shipping on hundreds of thousands of items for REDcard holders, Same-Day Delivery with Shipt, Drive Up, Order Pickup and more.

Because we know a Target Run done easy is a Target Run done right.

