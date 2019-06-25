Log in
Target : to Debut Target Deal Days – No Membership Required

06/25/2019 | 07:17pm EDT
MINNEAPOLIS - June 25, 2019

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) today announced Target Deal Days - its biggest sale of the summer - with no membership required to shop thousands of deals. On July 15 and 16, 2019, guests can enjoy deals on top national and only-at-Target brands across categories like home and apparel. And there's no need to wait days to get purchases with Target's same-day delivery and pickup options.

'Last year's Target.com One-Day Sale was one of our biggest days of the year for online sales,' said Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. 'This year, we're giving guests more discounts across even more of our assortment with two days to save on hundreds of thousands of items and offering the best options in retail for delivery and pick up on their terms, including same-day.'

Target Deal Days offers include rarely-on-sale, exclusive home, apparel and toy brands, discounts on hundreds of thousands of items and new deals each day. These deals are on top of Target's already low everyday prices and, as always, guests can take advantage of 5% off using their Target REDcards. Specific offers will be shared at a later time.

For guests who want to bring home their items without the wait for shipping, Target has them covered. Guests can visit Target.com or the Target app during Target Deal Days to get their items through Target's convenient same-day delivery and pickup services.

  • Guests coast to coast can enjoy the ease and convenience of ordering from Target.com and having their items shopped by Shipt and delivered to their home within hours.
  • With Order Pickup, guests can have their online order ready and waiting within an hour at their local Target store.
  • And for guests who don't even want to leave their car, they can place a Drive Up order from the Target app and Target team members will bring it out to the parking lot within minutes.
  • Guests can also take advantage of free two-day shipping on hundreds of thousands of items when they spend $35 or use their Target REDcards.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,800 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

Disclaimer

Target Corporation published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 23:16:05 UTC
