28 September 2018 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT RESULTS OF NOTEHOLDER MEETING

Voting results and proxy vote analysis from today's Noteholder Meeting are as follows: Approval to allow the Security Trustee to amend or vary the Transaction Documents RESOLUTION ‐ Passed on a show of hands. ‐ Special resolution ‐ Greater than 75% vote in favour Proxy Vote Analysis

For Against Abstain

36,300,000 0 0

RESOLUTION 2 Approval to Allow the Security Trustee to Convert the Convertible Notes ‐ Passed on a show of hands.

‐ Special resolution

‐ Greater than 75% vote in favour

RESOLUTION 3 Approval to allow the Security Trustee to amend or vary the Transaction Documents ‐ Passed on a show of hands. ‐ Special resolution