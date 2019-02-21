Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Target Energy Limited    TEXDA   AU000000TEX7

TARGET ENERGY LIMITED

(TEXDA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 12/13
0.002 AUD   -97.50%
10:15pTARGET ENERGY : Resignation of Managing Director
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Target Energy : Resignation of Managing Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 10:15pm EST

ASX Announcement

22 February 2019

Target Energy Limited (ASX:TEX) ("Target") advises that it has received the resignation of Mr Laurence Roe from the position of Managing Director and from the board.

Mr Roe's resignation will take effect at 5:00pm WST on 22 February 2019.

The Company notes that following Mr Roe's resignation it will not have the minimum number of directors as required by the Corporations Act and is therefore actively working to secure and appoint a new director as soon as possible.

ENDS

For and on behalf of TARGET ENERGY LIMITED

Laurence Roe Managing Director

TARGET ENERGY LIMITED Address 6 Richardson St (Suite 5), West Perth WA 6005 Mailing Address PO Box 140 West Perth WA 6872 ABN 73 119 160 360 | Ph +618 9476 9000 Fax +618 9476 9099 | emailadmin@targetenergy.com.au | www.targetenergy.com.au

Corporate information

ASX Code: OTCQX Code:

Board of Directors

TEX TEXQY

Laurence Roe, Managing Director Matthew Battrick, Director

Craig Hall, Director

Carol New, Company Secretary

ABN 73 119 160 360

Contact details

6 Richardson St, Suite 5

West Perth WA 6005 Tel: +61 8 9476 9000

1

Disclaimer

Target Energy Limited published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 03:14:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TARGET ENERGY LIMITED
10:15pTARGET ENERGY : Resignation of Managing Director
PU
More news
Chart TARGET ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Target Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Edmund Roe Managing Director & Director
Matthew Arthur Battrick Independent Non-Executive Director
Craig Hall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARGET ENERGY LIMITED0.00%13
CONOCOPHILLIPS12.56%81 335
CNOOC LTD14.80%79 817
EOG RESOURCES14.33%57 283
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION10.18%51 531
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD12.75%33 916
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.