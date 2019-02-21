Target Energy : Resignation of Managing Director

ASX Announcement

22 February 2019

Target Energy Limited (ASX:TEX) ("Target") advises that it has received the resignation of Mr Laurence Roe from the position of Managing Director and from the board.

Mr Roe's resignation will take effect at 5:00pm WST on 22 February 2019.

The Company notes that following Mr Roe's resignation it will not have the minimum number of directors as required by the Corporations Act and is therefore actively working to secure and appoint a new director as soon as possible.

