Target Hospitality : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
05/28/2020 | 06:46am EDT
Target Hospitality Corp. (“Target Hospitality”, “Target” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TH), the largest provider of vertically-integrated specialty hospitality accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services in the U.S., today reported results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
Financial and Operational Highlights for the First Quarter 2020
Revenues of $71.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to $82.0 million for the same period in 2019
Net income of $3.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to a net loss of $14.0 million for the first quarter of 2019
Basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.04 for the three months ended March 31, 2020
Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $32.4 million, compared to $41.3 million for the first quarter of 2019
Meaningful cash generation, with net cash provided by operating activities of $10.6 million and Discretionary Cash Flow (“DCF”) (1) of $10.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020
Strong balance sheet with liquidity of $47.5 million and net leverage of 2.8 times as of March 31, 2020
Maintaining financial flexibility with no near-term debt maturities, immediate covenants, liquidity or minimum credit rating on the Company’s Senior Secured Notes or revolving credit facility
Implemented meaningful cost reductions, including reducing anticipated 2020 capital spending by 50% and other measures aimed at reducing total 2020 cash expenses by greater than 30%
Expected increase in 2020 project revenue, following the announcement that TC Energy Corporation will proceed with the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline project
Executive Commentary
“Despite a challenging macro environment exiting the first quarter, we produced solid results across our business and generated DCF of approximately $10 million. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly reduced global economic activity and exacerbated a rapid deterioration in commodity markets. These dual shocks to the global economy have created an unprecedented scenario, which will likely persist through much of 2020,” stated Brad Archer, President and Chief Executive Officer.
“As we navigate the current environment, including the COVID-19 pandemic, our first priority is the health and safety of our employees and customers, and we continue to take all appropriate precautions to ensure their health and well-being. We have taken decisive action to defend our business and cash flow. We remain anchored to preserving our liquidity, while ensuring we retain our operational and financial flexibility, through disciplined capital allocation and meaningful cost reductions. We have taken proactive measures to appropriately modify certain aspects of select commercial contracts to strengthen revenue visibility for the long-term benefit of Target. These modifications will ensure consistent cash flow and solidify contract commitments from 2021 into 2024. These measures will allow us to mitigate the effect of lower utilization levels, while ensuring we maintain a strong capital structure and financial position to take advantage of the eventual economic recovery,” concluded Mr. Archer.
Financial Results
First Quarter Summary Highlights
For the Three Months Ended ($ in ‘000s, except ADR and per share amounts)
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Revenue
$
71,655
$
81,982
Net income (loss)
$
3,801
$
(13,979)
Earnings per share – basic and diluted
$
0.04
$
(0.18)
Adjusted net income
$
4,775
$
17,044
Adjusted earnings per share(1) – basic and diluted
$
0.05
$
0.21
Adjusted EBITDA
$
32,352
$
41,300
Average daily rate (ADR)
$
77.82
$
83.00
Average available beds
12,978
11,160
Average utilized beds
9,798
9,751
Utilization
76
%
87
%
Total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $71.7 million compared to $82.0 million for the same period in 2019. The revenue decrease was primarily driven by a reduction in activity associated with TC Energy Corporation’s (“TCPL”) project and lower ADR’s in the Permian Basin segment. Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $3.8 million, compared to a net loss of $14.0 million for the same period in 2019. The increase was largely attributable to a reduction in corporate expenses associated with the business combination, which occurred in the first quarter of 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA was $32.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $41.3 million for the same period in 2019.
ADR decreased by $5.18 to $77.82 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease in ADR was primarily due to lower average ADR in the Permian Basin segment as a result of reduced uncontracted and transient activity levels. Average utilized beds were 9,798 and average bed utilization was 76% for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
Capital Management
Capital expenditures for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were approximately $6.7 million, including approximately $6.1 million related to previously announced investments in new communities and enhancements at Signor communities, and $0.6 million of maintenance capital expenditures. As a result of the deterioration in global commodity markets, and anticipated reduced customer activity levels, Target anticipates total capital spending to be less than $10 million through the remainder of 2020.
As of March 31, 2020, the Company had $7.5 million of cash and cash equivalents, and $425 million in gross amount of total long-term debt, which included $340 million in aggregate principal amount of Senior Secured Notes due March 2024 and borrowings of $85 million under the Company’s $125 million revolving credit facility. The Company had consolidated net leverage of 2.8 times, as defined under its credit facility.
Market Condition Update and Response
The COVID-19 pandemic and related economic repercussions have created significant volatility and uncertainty across global financial and commodity markets. These events, coupled with a substantial decline in crude oil prices, have consequently negatively affected Target’s energy end-market customers.
With an uncertain outcome, we are planning for a range of scenarios and have taken proactive measures to both safeguard the health and safety of our employees and customers, while maintaining a heightened focus on capital stewardship. As the Company previously stated, it has implemented a decisive operational response plan and meaningful cost reduction initiatives to quickly adapt to this unprecedented situation. The cost reduction initiatives include, reducing anticipated 2020 growth capital expenditures by 50%, voluntary cash salary reductions of 20% for the board of directors and select executive management and 10%-15% for senior management. Further, the Company has reduced headcount by approximately 40%, reduced discretionary spending and eliminated all non-essential travel. The Company believes these measures will reduce cash corporate expenses by more than 20% over the remainder of 2020.
In addition, Target has meaningful variable cost of services and anticipates a reduction of these costs over the remainder of 2020, which will offset a portion of lower utilized beds. The Company anticipates this variable component to reduce cost of services by approximately 30% over the remainder of 2020 and provide the ability to appropriately manage margins in the current environment.
The financial results for the first quarter of 2020 reflect a small portion of what is anticipated to be a pronounced reduction in customer activity and utilization levels. While the magnitude and duration are difficult to predict, the Company does anticipate a meaningful reduction in utilization levels in the second and third quarter of 2020. The Company has taken proactive steps to modify select commercial contracts to ensure long-term success in the face of a challenging near-term market. These modifications utilize multi-year contract extensions to maintain contract value and provide Target with greater visibility on long-term revenue and cash flow. This mutually beneficial approach balances ADR with contract term and positions Target to take advantage of a more balanced market.
As the Company announced on March 31, 2020, it has withdrawn its 2020 financial outlook. The Company has lowered is anticipated full year 2020 growth capital expenditure to a range of $5 - $10 million but is otherwise not providing an updated 2020 financial outlook at this time. Target Hospitality will continue to maintain strategic focus on cash conservation and protecting its balance sheet, while defending its cash flow generating capabilities and preserving its liquidity position.
Segment Results – First Quarter 2020
Permian Basin
For the Three Months Ended ($ in ‘000s, except ADR)
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Revenue
$
49,131
$
52,712
Adjusted gross profit(1)
$
26,784
$
32,594
Adjusted gross profit margin(1)
55
%
62
%
Average daily rate (ADR)
$
79.32
$
86.30
Average available beds
9,208
7,279
Average utilized beds
6,721
6,583
Utilization
73
%
90
%
Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $49.1 million compared to $52.7 million for the same period in 2019. Revenue decreased primarily as a result of lower average ADR’s across the segment. ADR decreased by $6.98, to $79.32 compared to the same period in 2019, the decrease was primarily driven by a reduction in uncontracted and transient utilization due to reduced activity across the region.
Adjusted gross profit margin was 55% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, reflecting lower ADR and utilization.
Bakken Basin
For the Three Months Ended ($ in ‘000s, except ADR)
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Revenue
$
4,185
$
4,772
Adjusted gross profit
$
1,404
$
1,635
Adjusted gross profit margin
34
%
34
%
Average daily rate (ADR)
$
77.65
$
77.80
Average available beds
1,025
1,024
Average utilized beds
573
613
Utilization
56
%
60
%
Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $4.2 million compared to $4.8 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease was attributable to reduced utilization as a result of lower activity levels in the region. ADR decreased slightly to $77.65 for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
Government
For the Three Months Ended ($ in ‘000s, except ADR)
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Revenue
$
16,592
$
16,555
Adjusted gross profit
$
11,580
$
11,851
Adjusted gross profit margin
70
%
72
%
Average daily rate (ADR)
$
74.91
$
74.70
Average available beds
2,400
2,400
Average utilized beds
2,400
2,400
Utilization
100
%
100
%
Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $16.6 million. Average available beds of 2,400 were fully utilized for the three months ended March 31, 2020, with an ADR of $74.91.
All Other
For the Three Months Ended ($ in ‘000s)
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Revenue
$
1,747
$
7,943
Adjusted gross profit
$
276
$
1,575
Adjusted gross profit margin
15
%
20
%
This segment’s operations consist primarily of revenue from the construction phase of the TCPL project as well as vertically integrated specialty rental and hospitality services revenue not included in our other segments. Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $1.7 million compared to $7.9 million for the same period in 2019. Revenue decreased as a result of the significant reduction in activity associated with TCPL project.
On March 31, 2020, TC Energy Corporation announced it will proceed with the construction of the TCPL Project. As a reminder, Target will provide hospitality and catering services for the duration of this project, which is anticipated to last into 2023. The Company is in the process of finalizing the full project scope and anticipate increased activity and revenue associated with this project over the remainder of 2020.
Exhibit 1
Target Hospitality Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Revenue:
Services income
$
53,938
$
61,073
Specialty rental income
16,583
13,730
Construction fee income
1,134
7,179
Total revenue
71,655
81,982
Costs:
Services
29,007
32,009
Specialty rental
2,604
2,318
Depreciation of specialty rental assets
12,897
9,901
Gross profit
27,147
37,754
Selling, general and administrative
9,990
44,752
Other depreciation and amortization
4,116
3,763
Restructuring costs
—
168
Other income, net
(1,015)
(38)
Operating income (loss)
14,056
(10,891)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
907
Interest expense, net
10,022
4,031
Income (loss) before income tax
4,034
(15,829)
Income tax expense (benefit)
233
(1,850)
Net income (loss)
3,801
(13,979)
Other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation
(111)
-
Comprehensive income (loss)
3,690
(13,979)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted
95,849,854
79,589,905
Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted
$
0.04
$
(0.18)
Exhibit 2
Target Hospitality Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
($ in thousands)
(unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
7,504
$
6,787
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts
49,258
48,483
Other current assets
5,833
5,525
Total current assets
$
62,595
$
60,795
Specialty rental assets, net
347,464
353,695
Goodwill and Other intangible assets, net
155,157
158,904
Other non-current assets
27,972
27,398
Total assets
$
593,188
$
600,792
Liabilities:
Accounts payable
11,007
7,793
Deferred revenue and customer deposits
14,967
16,809
Other current liabilities
20,488
36,319
Total current liabilities
$
46,462
$
60,921
Long-term debt, net
323,968
323,258
Revolving credit facility
85,000
80,000
Other non-current liabilities
9,865
13,211
Total liabilities
$
465,295
$
477,390
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock and other stockholders' equity
86,377
85,687
Accumulated earnings
41,516
37,715
Total stockholders' equity
$
127,893
$
123,402
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
593,188
$
600,792
Exhibit 3
Target Hospitality Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data
($ in thousands)
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of year
$
6,839
$
12,451
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
3,801
(13,979)
Adjustments:
Depreciation
13,265
10,138
Amortization of intangible assets
3,747
3,526
Other non-cash items
1,830
843
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(12,092)
(7,273)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
10,551
$
(6,745)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of specialty rental assets
(10,751)
(14,623)
Other investing activities
606
601
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(10,145)
$
(14,022)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Other financing activities
329
31,693
Net cash provided by financing activities
$
329
$
31,693
Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
717
10,926
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of year
$
7,556
$
23,377
Exhibit 4
Target Hospitality Corp.
Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31
2020
2019
Net income (loss)
$
3,801
$
(13,979)
Adjustments:
Restructuring costs
—
168
Target Parent selling, general, and administrative costs
—
246
Other income, net
(734)
(38)
Transaction expenses
24
8,046
Transaction bonus amounts
—
28,519
Officer loan expense
—
1,583
Stock-based compensation
884
—
Other adjustments
1,109
—
Income tax expense (benefit)
(310)
(7,501)
Adjusted net income
$
4,775
$
17,044
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
95,849,854
79,589,905
Earnings per share, reported - basic and diluted
$
0.04
$
(0.18)
Adjusted earnings per share - basic and diluted
$
0.05
$
0.21
Exhibit 5
Target Hospitality Corp.
Reconciliation of Gross profit to Adjusted gross profit and Adjusted gross profit margin
($ in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Total revenue
$
71,655
$
81,982
Gross profit
$
27,147
$
37,754
Adjustments:
Depreciation of specialty rental assets
12,897
9,901
Adjusted gross profit
$
40,044
$
47,655
Adjusted gross profit margin
56
%
58
%
Exhibit 6
Target Hospitality Corp.
Reconciliation of Net income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin
($ in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Total revenue
$
71,655
$
81,982
Net income (loss)
$
3,801
$
(13,979)
Interest expense, net
10,022
4,032
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
907
Income tax expense
233
(1,850)
Other depreciation and amortization
4,116
3,763
Depreciation of specialty rental assets
12,897
9,901
EBITDA
$
31,069
$
2,774
Adjustments:
Restructuring costs
—
168
Transaction expenses
24
8,048
Stock-based compensation
884
—
Transaction bonus amounts
—
28,519
Officer loan expense
—
1,583
Other expense (income), net
(734)
(38)
Other adjustments
1,109
—
Target parent selling, general, and administrative costs
—
246
Adjusted EBITDA
$
32,352
$
41,300
Exhibit 7
Target Hospitality Corp.
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to Discretionary Cash Flows
($ in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31
2020
2019
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
10,551
$
(6,745)
Less: Maintenance capital expenditures for specialty rental assets
(629)
(529)
Discretionary cash flows
$
9,922
$
(7,274)
Purchase of specialty rental assets
(10,751)
(14,623)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(13)
(37)
Receipt of insurance proceeds
619
—
Repayments from affiliates
—
638
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(10,145)
$
(14,022)
Proceeds from borrowings on Senior Secured Notes, net of discount
—
336,699
Proceeds from borrowings on finance and capital lease obligations
733
—
Principal payments on finance and capital lease obligations
(3)
(1,475)
Principal payments on borrowings from ABL
(22,500)
(27,790)
Proceeds from borrowings on ABL
27,500
47,240
Repayment of affiliate note
—
(3,762)
Contributions from affiliate
—
39,107
Recapitalization
—
218,752
Recapitalization - cash paid to Algeco Seller
—
(563,134)
Payment of deferred financing costs
—
(13,944)
Purchase of treasury stock
(5,318)
—
Restricted shares surrendered to pay tax liabilities