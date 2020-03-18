COVID-19: dividend distribution policy exceptionally revised

Paris, March 18, 2020: Tarkett closely monitors the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. In all geographies, Tarkett is applying all required actions to protect its employees, customers and partners and to participate to the global efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

As the economic situation remains fluid, we are taking all actions to protect our cash-flow and adapt the Group to this new environment. Tarkett will strictly control cost, working capital and capital spending during that period. The Management Board will also propose to exceptionally modify the distribution policy for the year and to suppress the dividend of €0.24 per share in respect of 2019 that was initially announced upon our full year earnings release on February 13th. This will be submitted for approval at the annual general meeting on April 30, 2020.

Notwithstanding its focus on the current situation and its immediate impacts, the Group remains fully committed to execute its strategic initiatives and in particular its cost reduction program to deliver on its mid-term financial objectives. Tarkett’s priority is also to support its customers throughout this difficult period and to ensure that employees get the required assistance.

Financial calendar

April 28, 2020: Q1 2020 financial results - press release after close of trading on the Paris market and conference call the following morning

Q1 2020 financial results - press release after close of trading on the Paris market and conference call the following morning April 30, 2020 : Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

