Tarkett : Evolution of Tarkett's Management Board

09/18/2018

PARIS LA DEFENSE (France), 18th of September 2018 - Tarkett's Supervisory Board has decided to appoint Fabrice Barthélemy as interim Group CEO, replacing Glen Morrison, as of the 18th of September 2018. Glen Morrison will ensure a transition period with Fabrice Barthélemy until the 2nd of October 2018.

The Supervisory Board would like to thank Glen Morrison for the work accomplished both as President of Tarkett North America and later as Group CEO.

The Supervisory Board reaffirmed its intention to accelerate the Group's development around innovation, customer experience, operational performance, and acquisitions.

Fabrice Barthélemy has been a member of the Management Board since 2008, firstly as Chief Financial Officer of the Group until 2017, and then as President of Tarkett's EMEA & LATAM Division. In addition to his current position, Fabrice Barthélemy will be the interim Group CEO in close collaboration with Eric La Bonnardière, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, until the appointment of a new Group CEO.

 

 

About Tarkett

With net sales of more than €2.8 billion in 2017, Tarkett is a worldwide leader of innovative flooring and sports surface solutions. Offering a wide range of products including vinyl, linoleum, carpet, rubber, wood, laminate, synthetic turf and athletic tracks, the Group serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide through its major brands: Tarkett, Desso, Johnsonite, Tandus Centiva, Tarkett Sports, FieldTurf and Beynon. With approximately 13,000 employees and 34 industrial sites, Tarkett sells 1.3 million square meters of flooring every day, for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields. Committed to "Doing Good. Together", the Group has implemented an eco-innovation strategy based on Cradle to Cradle® principles and promotes circular economy, with the ultimate goal of contributing to people's health and wellbeing, and preserving the natural capital. Tarkett is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment A, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker TKTT) and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 60. www.tarkett.com.

 

Investor Relations Contact

Tarkett Catherine David (assistant to IR director, Alexandra Baubigeat Boucheron) - catherine.david@tarkett.com

Media Contacts

Tarkett Véronique Bouchard Bienaymé - communication@tarkett.com

Brunswick Benoit Grange 00 33 6 14 45 09 26 / Hugues Boëton 00 33 6 79 99 27 15

tarkett@brunswickgroup.com



Source: Tarkett via Globenewswire
