Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Tarkett    TKTT   FR0004188670

TARKETT

(TKTT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tarkett : Information on a cyber-attack

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 01:45am EDT


Paris, May 4, 2020 - Tarkett is the victim of a cyber-attack that has affected part of its operations since April 29th despite the IT security measures implemented by the Group. 

In response, Tarkett immediately shut down its information technology systems and put in place the necessary preventive measures to protect its operations as well as the data of its employees, customers and partners.

Tarkett's teams are currently fully mobilized with the support of leading third-party IT experts and forensics to return operations to normal as soon as possible. Commercial and production operations currently remain disrupted. 

Tarkett is in contact with the relevant authorities and has notified its cybersecurity insurer. 

Tarkett will provide updates as the situation evolves.

Investor Relations Contact
Tarkett – Emilie Megel – emilie.megel@tarkett.com - Tel. : +33 (0)6 33 47 32 45

Media contacts
Tarkett - Véronique Bouchard Bienaymé - communication@tarkett.com
Brunswick - tarkett@brunswickgroup.com - Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83
Hugues Boëton – Tel. : +33 (0)6 79 99 27 15 – Benoit Grange – Tel. : +33 (0)6 14 45 09 26

About Tarkett
With a history of 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative flooring and sports surface solutions, with net sales of €3 billion in 2019. Offering a wide range of products including vinyl, linoleum, rubber, carpet, wood, laminate, artificial turf and athletics tracks, the Group serves customers in over 100 countries across the globe. Tarkett has 12,500 employees and 33 industrial sites, and sells 1.3 million square meters of flooring every day, for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields. Committed to change the game with circular economy, the Group has implemented an eco-innovation strategy based on Cradle to Cradle® principles, with the ultimate goal of contributing to people’s health and wellbeing, and preserving natural capital. Tarkett is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT) and is included in the following indices: SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60. www.tarkett.com.


Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TARKETT
01:45aTARKETT : Information on a cyber-attack
GL
04/28TARKETT : Resilient Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2020 in spite of slightly lower revenu..
GL
04/28TARKETT : 1st quarter results
CO
04/15TARKETT : ambition and progress in circular economy and climate change - Publica..
GL
04/08TRADING UPDATE : good start to the year until mid-March; end of the quarter and ..
GL
04/02TARKETT : Shareholders' Meeting of April 30, 2020 in closed session
GL
03/24TARKETT : Availability of the 2019 universal registration document
GL
03/18COVID-19 : dividend distribution policy exceptionally revised
GL
02/29TARKETT : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
02/13TARKETT : Resilient Adjusted EBITDA despite challenges in North America - Solid ..
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 635 M
EBIT 2020 74,9 M
Net income 2020 3,68 M
Debt 2020 605 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 226x
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
EV / Sales2021 0,41x
Capitalization 590 M
Chart TARKETT
Duration : Period :
Tarkett Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARKETT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 11,43  €
Last Close Price 9,04  €
Spread / Highest target 99,1%
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fabrice Dominique Robert Barthélemy Chairman-Management Board
Bonnardière La Eric Chairman-Supervisory Board
Antoine Prévost EVP-Operations, Head-Research & Development
Raphaël Bauer Group CFO, Head-Human Resources & Communication
Gilles Lebret Director-Customer Operations & Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARKETT-37.22%649
KINGSPAN GROUP-14.60%9 266
FORBO HOLDING AG-21.48%2 161
MONALISA GROUP CO.,LTD2.51%1 372
DYNASTY CERAMIC-3.18%338
NORCROS PLC-41.61%165
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group