Tarkett : Information on a cyber-attack





Paris, May 4, 2020 - Tarkett is the victim of a cyber-attack that has affected part of its operations since April 29th despite the IT security measures implemented by the Group.

In response, Tarkett immediately shut down its information technology systems and put in place the necessary preventive measures to protect its operations as well as the data of its employees, customers and partners.

Tarkett's teams are currently fully mobilized with the support of leading third-party IT experts and forensics to return operations to normal as soon as possible. Commercial and production operations currently remain disrupted.

Tarkett is in contact with the relevant authorities and has notified its cybersecurity insurer.

Tarkett will provide updates as the situation evolves.

